C++ Developer Perception Sensors
2025-12-14
Skilled C++ Developer
We are looking for a highly skilled C++ Developer with experience from working with perception sensors such as camera, radar etc. You will be part of an innovative and driven team working with new technology within the automotive industry.
Personal Skills Required:
• You are a team player who is open to supporting, learning and exploring new areas and techniques.
• You are communicative and can easily collaborate and create a network
• you are analytical and result-oriented with a can-do mentality
spirit.
• You have strong problem-solving skills and have a passion for innovation and a desire to push boundaries
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• A supportive and curious team player
Experience Required:
• Minimum 5 years of experience working with:
- C++ Development within ADAS and perception sensors; Camera, radar, lidar etc.
• Linux
- Real-time systems
• Experience from sensor data (camera, radar, lidar, object lists)
• Sensor fusion, tracking, signal processing, statistics or similar
• Git, bitbucket
• Classic/adaptive Autosar
- Agile software development
• Driving license B and/or C is a plus
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
