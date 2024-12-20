C/C++/Rust Developer- streaming to cloud from cameras
Are you a Software Developer with a passion for problem solving and curiosity about new technologies? This is your opportunity to join our agile empowered team and develop central functionalities in Axis devices to simplify integration of video towards cloud hosted applications.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of Axis OS Connected Services team. We are responsible for multimedia streaming and system access functionality in AXIS OS, which primarily targets the cloud connected systems. The developers work in small agile teams in close collaboration with internal and external partners. Our goal is to offer high-quality, low-latency media streaming while ensuring that we build cyber-secure solutions. We are now looking for a talented Software Developer joining our development for media streaming. Our streaming services are part of our device platform and is an enabler for both Axis and Partner connected solutions.
What you'll do here as Software Developer?
As a Software Developer in Axis OS connected services team, you will join the part of the team who are adding new technologies like WebRTC to Axis cameras. WebRTC is a broad technology that spans over the entire software stack, from firmware to cloud services and web applications. We incorporate open-source components such as GStreamer and actively contribute to the community. Our team work with several different languages, primarily C/C++ and Rust.
As a Developer in the Streaming team, you will be involved in all parts of the development, from design to implementation, testing, deployment and monitoring, in close collaboration with our technology partners.
Your responsibilities and your main tasks will include:
* Developing new media streaming features for cloud connected cameras
* Designing, threat modelling, programming, reviewing, documenting and testing
* Sharing the knowledge and competence with other teams and colleagues
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who like complex technical challenges and enjoys working in groups with other skilled engineers with a culture that is characterized by cooperation and shared responsibility. We believe that you are a driven Software Developer who has a relevant education at university level. We hope you enjoy modern software development, focusing on incremental releases, user needs and data monitoring. You like to take initiative and influence with your ideas and thoughts.
We think you have:
* A master's degree in computer science or equivalent experience
* Experience from C programming in Linux environment
* Knowledge of other programming languages like C++ or Rust
* Experience of multi-threaded programming
It's a bonus if you have experience working with:
* Open-source software
* Network communication and cloud connected software platforms
* Media streaming and video/audio codecs
* Software tools like gdb, valgrind, ASan, Jenkins and wireshark
Both junior and senior engineers are welcome to apply.
What Axis have to offer?
In this role you will get a unique possibility to work with development where things happen fast with great chances to make difference. Your colleagues are eager to hear your ideas and put it into reality! At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great solutions. We are a fast growing and innovative company with a global footprint. The Axis culture is successful and hard to copy and must be experienced. If you yearn for an open company where everyone strives for the next level together, you have come to the right place to explore your potential. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Send in your application! Or, if you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Mahnaz Soltani at +46 46 272 3149.
