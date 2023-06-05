C/C++ Embedded Software Developer
2023-06-05
The embedded systems team at ALTEN in Lund are looking for eager Embedded C/C++ Developers that want to take the next step in their career and join our joyful team!
What we offer you:
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
Your role as Embedded Software Engineer - C/C++ Developer:
As an Embedded Software Developer at ALTEN, you will play a key role in strengthening the section for integration of software and hardware. You will be a part of talented teams where you develop state of the art technology together with electronics engineers, firmware and software developers.
Our biggest priority is always to match you against missions that interest you. We are looking for both Junior developers as well as more Senior engineers.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for people to join our inhouse team and costumer assignments. Besides having the right skills for the job, we are looking for peoples that are positive and outgoing, eager to learn and keen on delivering results, and creating a positive footprint wherever you go. We would also like to see that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and clients. You are passionate and have a genuine interest in technology, wants to contribute and be a part of ALTEN's success story. We are looking for you who have:
Experience of developing embedded software in C/C++
Experience of working in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tolls like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins
Experience of Agile mindset and methodologies
Experience of Python
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
