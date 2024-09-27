Buyer needed!
2024-09-27
Do you have a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent? Are you ready to take on new challenges at a dynamic workplace? If so, keep on reading!
About the position
We are looking for a Buyer for our client, a successful car company based in Gothenburg, where this position is also located. They are a leading company in the automotive industry with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
Your daily tasks
In this role you will be responsible for delivering and implementing the clients procurement strategies to meet their company's future needs for new technologies and concepts. You will manage a supplier base, ensuring they work with financially wise and capable and sustainable suppliers. You'll collaborate with the category team to select suppliers, manage contracts, and ensure all procurement deliverables are met on time. Furthermore, your focus will be on optimizing supplier performance and identifying cost-saving opportunities while assessing and managing risks. This role requires a strategic mindset and the ability to drive value through effective supplier management and stakeholder collaboration.
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you build partnerships and collaborate with others to achieve shared goals. You earn the trust of others through honesty, integrity, and authenticity. You consistently deliver results, even in challenging situations, and actively seek new ways to grow and challenge yourself through both formal and informal development opportunities.
Are you the one we are waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent
At least 3 years of experience in a relevant procurement role and the aforementioned procurement activities
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Experience in supplier management and contract issues, used to conducting fact-based negotiations / discussions
Enjoys collaborating in a team as well as independently driving work to completion
Ability to structure your work, manage complex projects, and navigate multiple interfaces
Confidence to operate in an international environment and influence stakeholders
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-11-07. Start 2024-11-01.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34825 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
