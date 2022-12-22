Buyer Indirect Purchasing for future assignment
We, Adecco, are always looking for experienced Indirect Purchasing buyers for future contractor assignments. As a consultant and employee at Adecco, you gain competitive experience at the same time as you get the opportunity of continuous development within your area of expertise. In addition, you get the chance to continue to build your professional network of valuable contacts!
The assignment
As Buyer within Indirect Purchasing you are responsible to secure supply, deliver cost efficiency and additional value across indirect supply streams such as IT Software, Facility Management, HR, Brand & Marketing, A&P, R&D, Legal, IP, Tax and Financial Services.
Some common daily tasks and area of responsibilities:
• Perform local purchasing according to defined strategies and frameworks
• Participation in strategic sourcing projects and implementation of results in the operational Units, both local as well as global
• Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholders
• Negotiation and maintaining local contracts and agreements
• Review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with defined strategies and agreements
• Track key performance indicators on supplier and stakeholder contract compliance; define and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance
Qualifications
• University-/BA degree, Master is a plus
• A minimum of 2 years work experience within Indirect Purchasing
• Ability to work seamlessly with projects across multiple categories/supply streams
• Developed negotiation skills
• Action and goal-oriented team player with a high degree of self-management
• Fluency in business English is required, oral and written, second language preferred
• Strong computer skills (MS Office, ERP)
• Excellent communication- and peoples ' skills
• Strong business experience in a global team function
• Knowledge of contract law
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the recruitment process
Adecco are continuously sourcing for new colleagues with Buyer expertise and thereby our recruitment processes are ongoing processes where we 're matching your profile against the qualifications of each assignment. We will contact you when we have a good fit between you and an assignment, and you are also welcome to apply for other specific job openings that are advertised on our website.
About Adecco
Adecco is one of the world 's largest recruitment and staffing agency and our most important asset is our qualified employees. At Adecco and in your assignment, you as a consultant will be appreciated for your skills that make a difference!
Your everyday life will be varied with access to many new industries, systems, and environments. Your experiences and skills will develop as well as your social and professional network. Adecco can offer you the opportunity of interesting assignments at attractive companies, and positions that may never enter the open labor market!
Our clients are of different sizes and operates in several different industries in Gothenburg, Kungsbacka and Borås and the surrounding areas. The scope of the assignment is mostly full-time or part-time, during office hours.
As a consultant, you are employed by Adecco Sweden. And it is not uncommon that your assignment leads to a permanent job offer from the client company you are working with.
