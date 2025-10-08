Buyer Indirect Material & Services
Lyten Ett AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Skellefteå
2025-10-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Responsible to coordinate and lead the Supplier Relationship & industrialization in order to ensure a smooth ramp up of the factory programs
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
First point of escalation in case of delivery crisis or other direct material supplier issues
Manage the Direct Material Supplier Relations based on ramp - up Status of the factory
Coordinate proper forecasting together with the Material Planning team
Ensure Local Supplier Industrialization in line with Factory ramp - up
Communicate with supplier regularly to address any concerns and foster an environment that facilitates continual improvement in working relationships
Manage the overall Supplier Performance Process
Act as key contact to local Suppliers
Support and guide Material Planning team in daily operations
Perform other tasks assigned by superiors
Accountability/Authorization
• Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and Experience
• BSc or MSc degree in Supply Chain/Engineering or others
• Experience with handling Supplier Relationships and Communication
• Experience in delivery crisis handling and problem solving
• Experience managing material flows in an internation environment
• Experience in developing processes and tools
Specific skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills
* Highly organized and results driven
* An eye for detail
* Proactive and goes beyond expectations
* Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
* Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
* Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Personal success factors
• Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
• Positive
• Customer focused
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562) Jobbnummer
9547828