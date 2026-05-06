Buyer
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a commercially focused buying role in a global automotive environment where business decisions, supplier dialogue, and cross-functional collaboration all matter. The role suits you if you enjoy turning complex scenarios into clear recommendations, building trust with stakeholders, and driving business cases forward with structure and energy.
You will work broadly across the organization and contribute to purchasing decisions that require both analytical thinking and strong commercial judgment. If you like challenging established ways of working and creating value through smart sourcing decisions, this is a role where your input will be visible and important.
Job DescriptionYou will drive purchasing activities in close collaboration with internal stakeholders and external suppliers.
You will evaluate business cases, balance multiple priorities, and keep parallel initiatives moving forward.
You will present recommendations and explain complex scenarios in a clear and accessible way.
You will build strong relationships across functions and create productive supplier dialogues.
You will challenge the status quo and identify new solutions and opportunities that strengthen business outcomes.
You will contribute with structure, commercial focus, and a results-oriented approach in a global setting.
RequirementsUniversity degree in Business Administration or equivalent.
Strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
You are motivated by challenges and focused on setting and reaching goals.
You are creative and motivated to find new solutions and opportunities.
You are comfortable challenging the status quo, suppliers, and stakeholders.
You can handle parallel projects and maintain a holistic view of the business case.
You are excellent at building relationships internally and externally.
You are comfortable working in a global environment with a broad range of stakeholders.
You are a confident presenter who can explain complex scenarios in a simple way.
Ability to complete a background check covering education, employment history, identity, and citizenship verification.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7693955-1985708". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9896104