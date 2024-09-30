Buyer -Gothenburg
Professional Galaxy AB / Backofficejobb / Göteborg Visa alla backofficejobb i Göteborg
2024-09-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Södertälje
, Upplands-Bro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
For our client in Gothenburgwe are looking for a Buyer
About
Implementing and deliveringpurchasing strategies in order to meet the companys needs for future technologies and concepts
Strategically select suppliers by collaborating closely with another team and stakeholdersto secure supplier capability, capacity, quality and timely deliveries
Quality check of contracts and execute within deadline.
Drive suppliers and internal stakeholders to optimize running business by identifying and implementing commercial, technical and supply chain cost saving opportunities.
Managing risks proactively.
Required:
Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or equivalent
At least 3 years of experience from a relevant role and above listed sourcing activities
Supplier management and contractual topics experience to drive fact-based negotiations.
Collaborative as well as capable of driving work completionindependently.
Structured andmanage complex projects
Confident working ininternational environment and influence stakeholders
Fluency in English both written and spoken
If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately before thedeadline 20241003.
Duration:01 Nov 2024 -07 Nov 2025
Language: English Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
8928785