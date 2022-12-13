Buyer - Commodity Purchasing Advanced Electronics
2022-12-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you interested in becoming a team member as Purchaser (position title: Buyer) for Commodity Purchasing Electronics, ADAS and Embedded Systems (Vehicle & powertrain control, Driver interaction, Connectivity and Driver assistance systems / Safety)
Apply and join our high-performing and diverse purchasing team in a challenging and exciting business environment!
As a Buyer you will support a strategic category manager (Segment owner) with day-to-day operations. The role can be a perfect start for your career as Purchaser, a great opportunity to learn basic elements to succeed as procurement professional.
You will be responsible for,
• handling devitiations related to TQDCS for parts in serial production (Technology Quality Delivery Cost Sustainability)
• contributing to cross-functional discussions and drive activities to reach our set targets and goals
• supporting the segment owner securing long-term capacity to safeguard stable production for Scania
• supporting tin commercial negotiations for the material group and representing Scania towards our external partners
• handling devitiations related to price deviations, coordinating with Scania back-office functions
• supporting with delivery escalations related to the global semiconductor and supply crisis
• supporting the segment owner in coordinating parts end-of-life and negotiating terms & conditions before handing over to spare parts purchasing
What can we offer?
• An excellent opportunity to work with Scania's key technology within electronics to take part in an evolving business environment
• Development possibility as a purchasing specialist in the area of ADAS/Automation, Electronics, Software and Connectivity
• Business travels to suppliers to understand and improve TQDCS
• Membership in a strong diverse team working together to solve problems and committed to finding the best solutions for Scania and our customers
• Being part of a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness
• The chance to develop yourself and to work in a global industry network both with suppliers and partners but also with other brands of Volkswagen
• Opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Scania Purchasing, our cross-functions or as part of TRATON
Which qualifications and skills do you need to bring with you to be able to succeed?
• self-driven with a focus on solutions and goal orientation
• passion for business with skills in communication and conflict management
• high interest in commercial negotiations
• being able to create a structure to run several tasks with right level of prioritization
• languages: English in written and verbal communication / Swedish or German a plus
• Not required but an advantage: automotive purchasing experience and/or technical knowledge in Electronics
Who are we as a team?
We from Commodity Purchasing Autonomous & Connected systems are responsible for buying Electronics Hardware and Embedded Systems for our current vehicle generations in the areas of vehicle control, driver interaction, connectivity and driver assistance systems. We work closely with internal stakeholders and our suppliers to buy technology at the right cost, while ensuring a stable production and ensuring Scania's quality and sustainability requirements. We are a team with plenty of experience in purchasing and electronics, who enjoy working together to reach our goals in a challenging but also fun environment. We enjoy solving problems both within the team and with our cross-function and always strive to find the best solutions for Scania.
Who am I as your manager?
I see my role as a manager to create an atmosphere that promotes personal development by empowering co-workers, protecting the team, setting directions, being challenging but also fair and by respecting individual needs and diversity. On the football pitch, I would see myself as both, the coach and the goalkeeper, protecting my employees, supporting and guiding them to succeed. I am 34 years old with 10 years of experience in automotive purchasing, thereof 4 years working as a leader. In order to succeed as a team in a changing business and work environment, my core principles are based on the following 4 pillars: Trust, Respect, Support and Fun.
Why Scania as an employer?
Find out more about us as a company, our leadership principles and how we are actively working with diversity and inclusion. Check out Scania People and Culture,
Curious?
Interested in joining us? Please contact: Felix Poidinger, Manager Commodity Purchasing Autonomous & Connected systems, felix.poidinger@scania.com
or via linkedin when you have questions regarding this job advertisement: LinkedIn profile
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter and copies of any relevant certificates, please add your linkedIn profile as well or from a similar career webpage. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than January, 6th.
