Business Transformation Project Manager
2025-03-26
We are looking for a Business Transformation Project Manager for a global company in Lund with hybrid (25% remote) work possibility.
Start is in April' 2025, one year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
As a Project Manager you will work with several projects in parallel. The work environment will operate cross processes, cross functions, cross organizations and with a substantial portion of change management. The end result often target changes for people, processes, tools and organizations, and you will work with a worldwide network. All projects have activities in implementing new ways of working through new tools and systems to support and increase the project and engineering efficiency through the whole value chain.
As a Business Project Manager you will lead the delivery of complex cross-functional projects and have the overall responsibility for your project/-s with scoping, planning, execution, and delivery of the project on time, within budget and to the agreed quality to meet the objectives. You will also prepare, align with key stakeholders and present the project for review and decision in the project governance forum and evaluate the outcomes of the projects.
Your daily tasks will include (but not limited to):
• Build, lead and motivate the team, it comes naturally to you to foster a trusting and inclusive work environment.
• Execute the project in an efficient way in line with the applicable process (supports People, Processes, Tools and Data to increase performance)
• Communicate and collaborate with senior stakeholders
• Create and deliver on the business case
• Understand and manage interdependencies between supply chain, operations, and business needs.
• Drive to get progress in an effective way in collaboration with others.
• Report progress and tollgates in the project/s to the Steering Group
• Support in change management
• Be the ambassador for the business solution and able to explain what it means to the IT developers.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in April' 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
