The opportunity
We are looking for a Business Support to CEO. Someone who will join the CEO Office and contribute to smooth, structured and forward-looking executive operations. Someone with a passion for electric mobility, a strong interest in technology, and the desire to create the change we know is needed. And someone who is comfortable with occasional sustainable travel in the service of a cleaner form of electric performance.
You will be part of the CEO Office at Polestar HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is an onsite role where presence is important to support daily executive operations. We believe in a hybrid model that balances in-person collaboration with individual focus time, and what matters most is that people have the support they need to perform and grow.
The responsibilities
In this role, you will support the CEO in day-to-day strategic and operational tasks. Working as part of the CEO Office, you will play a central role in preparing and coordinating critical executive materials, maintaining structured communication flows and enabling efficient decision-making. You will help ensure the right information is available at the right time and connect stakeholders across the organisation.
Your main responsibilities include:
Preparing Chairman materials, Board materials such as the President Report, and executive documentation for ExCom and Managing Directors meetings.
Leading the coordination, agenda drafting and minutes for Executive Committee meetings together with the CEO.
Managing ad-hoc requests from the CEO, including data and input gathering from Commercial, HR, Finance and other functions.
Acting as a key liaison between the CEO, Executive Committee, heads of departments and project teams to ensure smooth information flow.
Ensuring executive communication materials are of high quality, precise, and delivered on time.
The ideal candidate
To succeed in this role, it is crucial that you bring strong analytical ability, excellent organisational skills and a structured approach to handling complex information flows. You should be comfortable switching between strategic and operational topics, able to prioritise effectively and capable of navigating a fast-moving environment. You need resilience, curiosity and the confidence to make recommendations while knowing when to challenge or adjust direction. Diplomacy and discretion are essential, as you will work closely with senior stakeholders.
In addition, you will need the following qualifications:
A Master's degree in Strategic Communication or another relevant field such as law, finance or engineering, combined with strong communication skills.
At least three to four years of experience in the automotive industry.
Experience working with C-suite level communications and executive materials.
Proven ability to understand both macro and micro aspects of a company, with experience from multiple departments or cross-functional work.
Fluency in both English and Chinese, written and spoken, as you will support communication and coordination across multilingual stakeholder groups.
Polestar is an international environment with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. English is the primary language for written and spoken communication, and change happens often here. So does progress. Expect an accelerating and exciting environment.
The process
If this sounds like your next step, make sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the advert will remain open until the position is filled.
