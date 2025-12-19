Business Support Manager
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are 13,000 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's Material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective Headquarters in Mjölby and Gothenburg, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Commercial Finance AB offers financial products for Toyota Material Handling customers across Europe via internal sales companies, external dealers and branches in France, Italy, and Germany.
We are now strengthening our team and are looking for an engaged Business Support Manager.
Your Responsibility
Your responsibility in the role is leading and coaching the team..
Planning, implementing, and monitoring of the system transition from M3 to SAP.
Analyse, identify and implement strategies to improve system efficiency, business processes and user experience in line with the organisation's goals.
Identify and manage IT requirements and liaise with the IS/IT department to ensure that they are in line with the needs and objectives of the business.
Ensure that the new rental model integrates into the business system.
Overall responsibility for the effectiveness and integration of systems and new digital solutions to support strategic and operational objectives.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to identify and resolve system related concerns.
Support and train team members and co-workers in the use of new systems and processes.
Your Profile
A couple of years' experience in managing IT projects and leading teams.
Proven track record of successful implementation of new ERP systems.
Strong business acumen with excellent presentation and stakeholder management skills, and the ability to navigate between technology, people, and organizational dynamics effectively.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Swedish.
Degree in Information Systems, Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.
Our Offer
In a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation, Toyota Material Handling is stable, global, and influential. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context. The position is based in Mjölby, Sweden but the possibility to work remotely a few days a week is a natural part of the deal. So is an attractive benefit package and a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have great people like yourself onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career move in remarkable ways.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your application
Send your application, CV and cover letter in English no later than 30th of November, 2025. We screen continuously, so don't miss out and send in your application today!
For more information please contact: Martin Kennerud, Commercial Director, Martin.Kennerud@toyota-industries.eu
For more information regarding the recruitmentprocess, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
.
