Business Support Logistics, Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Logistikjobb / Örebro Visa alla logistikjobb i Örebro
2024-06-27
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready for a dynamic and rewarding opportunity? Join Our Global Business Support Team! We are on the lookout for a dedicated Business Support Logistics professional to join our Product Company in Örebro.
Join our team
Do you want to be part of a journey to create a better tomorrow for people and the planet? At Epiroc, we dare to think new, dare to act, and dare to challenge. Here's what one of our team members, Patrick Ntwari, has to say about the role:
"The best thing about working as Business Support Logistics is the variety of tasks, the diversity of markets we serve, and the interaction with customers and colleagues around the world. Every day is different. Our team has a genuine spirit of collaboration and shared goals, all focused on providing our customers with the best support."
Your mission
As Business Support Logistics, you will play a vital role in our Forecast-To-Delivery process, ensuring our machines are delivered and invoiced to our valued customers worldwide. Your responsibilities will include:
* Handling trade compliance, order processing, proactive transport planning, invoicing, delivery, and payment follow-ups.
* Managing specific countries while being part of a collaborative team ready to support each other.
* Working closely with our Customer Centers and cross-functional teams in Marketing, Production, Financial Solutions, and Trade Compliance.
Your profile
You are service-minded with a high customer focus and strong planning skills, thriving in a global working environment. Proactive and solutions-oriented, you have a curious mindset complemented by a strong sense of urgency and excellent communication and motivational skills. You bring experience in logistics, distribution, or forwarding in an international setting, along with knowledge of delivery and payment conditions, L/C handling, customs, and export procedures.
You hold a university degree in logistics, marketing, finance, or possess equivalent experience. Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is essential, and additional languages are a plus. You also have good system experience, especially with ERP systems like M3, and familiarity with Epiroc systems such as Sales Portal is advantageous.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required in this position.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-08-14. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email. Due to the vacation period (July-August), there may be delays in our response time. We appreciate your patience and will review all applications as soon as possible.
For questions about the position please contact: Fredrik Willbrandt, Acting Business Support Logistics Manager, +46 (0)72 1466 950, fredrik.willbrandt@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73321-42631328". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Nesrin Kaddoura +46195031237 Jobbnummer
8772096