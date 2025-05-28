Business Support Consultant
Business Support Consultant - Assignment
We are looking for a structured and business-oriented consultant to strengthen sales operations through proactive support and commercial follow-up. In this role, you will play a key part in the daily execution of delivery tracking, financial coordination, and the use of sales-related tools.
Key responsibilities include:
Coordinating and documenting delivery-related deviations and analyzing their financial impact.
Supporting sales directors and other stakeholders with operational alignment and day-to-day issue resolution.
Preparing and following up on commercial initiatives, including decision-making materials.
You will work closely with a manager within the sales function, who will serve as your main point of contact throughout the assignment.
We are looking for someone who has:
A university degree in business, engineering, or a related field.
A business mindset and a proactive, self-driven approach.
The ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment.
Strong communication skills and a solution-focused attitude.
Solid experience with Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.
It is considered a plus if you also have:
Proficiency in Power BI and Power Apps.
Experience in Pre-Sales or within structured sales processes.
A background in the commercial vehicle or e-mobility sector.
Knowledge of financial modeling, including Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Residual Value (RV) calculations.
This assignment is ideal for someone who enjoys combining operational support with commercial insight and thrives in a collaborative and dynamic setting.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
