Business Relationship Manager Nordics Digital Platform Services at BSH
BSH Home Appliances AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-11-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BSH Home Appliances AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
eller i hela Sverige
Description:
At BSH Northern Europe, we are looking for a strategic and communicative individual to take on the role of Business Relationship Manager (BRM) for our Digital Platform Services. You will be the crucial link between our Nordic business units and our global Digital Platform Services (GDS-PS) team. Your mission is to ensure that our digital solutions and IT services meet the specific needs of the Nordic market and create maximum business value. You will be a key player in driving our digital transformation forward by aligning IT strategy with business strategy.
Your Tasks:
• Act as the primary point of contact for the Nordic organization on all matters related to digital platforms and services.
• Identify, understand, and prioritize business needs from the Nordic countries and translate them into clear requirement specifications for the global development teams.
• Collaborate with global IT and digital teams to advocate that these needs are considered in the global development roadmap.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders within the Nordic business operations to ensure effective collaboration.
• Ensure that the digital portfolio and IT initiatives are aligned with the overall business strategy for the Nordics.
• Drive initiatives to increase the adoption and maximize the value of existing and new digital platforms in the region, including leveraging AI technologies.
• Proactively communicate project status, platform updates, planned changes, and any service disruptions to relevant stakeholders in the Nordics.
• Accountable for the implementation of digital policies, procedures and audit measures.
• Accountable for investment budget and cost development according to central directives and local requirements.
• Lead a team of 5 employees and external consultants, fostering collaboration and achieving strategic goals.
Your Profile:
• University degree in Business Administration, IT, Marketing, or a similar field.
• Proven experience from a similar role, such as Business Relationship Manager, IT Business Partner, or another strategic role bridging the gap between business and IT. Preferably experience in managing a team.
• Strong understanding of digital platforms, such as CRM, e-commerce, data analytics tools, and AI technologies.
• Excellent communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills at various levels.
• Fluent in business English; a Nordic language is a plus but not mandatory.
• Strategic mindset with a strong ability to solve problems and see the bigger picture.
• Experience with project management and agile methodologies is a plus.
Your Job Conditions:
The job is based in Stockholm (Solna Business Park), and a mobile working framework applies for this position.
This is a permanent, full-time contract.
APPLICATION
For more information about the role, please feel free to contact Gisela Döbbeler at Gisela.Doebbeler@BSHG.COM. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BSH Home Appliances AB
(org.nr 556201-4182), http://www.bosch-home.se/ Jobbnummer
9586861