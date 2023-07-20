Business Process Manager Pricing & Finance
Are you passionate about development and finance? Do you like to work in a global, fast paced and collaborate environment, with the customer in focus? Please, continue to read, as this work opportunity might be of interest for you!
We are looking for a professional who wants to take part in developing and streamlining our financial processes to excellence. Someone with an interest of leading and coordinating the process development and optimization on the change journey that we stand in front of. And also someone who is service minded and would find joy and contentment in bringing know-how and expertise into the finance & pricing communities. We believe that you love to work cross functionally, network and contribute to strong working relationships, as well as having strong sense of integrity and can-do mentality when it comes to problem-solving. If you recognize yourself in this, we would love to connect with you!
Who are we, and what can we offer you?
Strategic Pricing & Analytics within Commercial Offer & Sales Support in Volvo Trucks European Regional Value Chain is a team with responsibility for strategic pricing, analytics and financial process management for Volvo Trucks European value chain. We are collaborative, inclusive, and open-minded with excellency and customer orientation in focus with everything we do. You will be part of this teams and report to the Head of Strategic Pricing & Analysis.
As a Business Process Manager, you will be working cross functionally within Volvo Trucks and will contribute to the success of the commercial organization by providing domain expertise and improved efficiency. Your responsibility will be to take lead in our change journey and coordinate the process development and optimization as well as provide know-how and financial & pricing expertise in the rollouts of Truck Sales Process (TSP). You will have direct contact with the different sales areas, other departments and assist other team members with expertise to improve and secure long-term efficiency and profitability. This position is a mix of pricing and financial process work, but with main focus on the financial side of the scope.
More specifically, your mission will be to:
Continuously improve the Truck Sales Process with focus on the Pricing and Financial processes to increase standardization and improve data quality.
Secure new and revised business requirements for the Truck Sales Process related to Pricing and Finance.
Together with other stakeholders, increase competence in the commercial operations when it comes to pricing and financial know how in our systems.
Lead pricing and financial pre-studies and the design, development and roll-out of Volvo Trucks Financial processes and supporting systems
Develop Business Rules and always promote fact-based insights.
If you have experience from financial process work, it is a benefit, and an interest in combining finance, pricing, sales, product management, processes & IT and drive standardization together with business partners.
Competence profile:
• Degree in business/finance or equivalent work experience
• Strong communicator and skilled in presenting findings and insights to different target groups, ranging from domain experts to senior management.
• High Proficiency in English both verbally and written.
• Strong entrepreneurial drive and a financial mindset
• Knowledge in Swedish is also a merit but not a prerequisite.
• Preferably at least 6 years relevant commercial experience
• Customer focus and service minded
• Goal and business result oriented
• Organized and strategic mindset
• High Proficiency on Office 365 tools
This position is preferably based in Gothenburg, Sweden but it could be discussed. Occasional travel is required.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
Curious? Please contact me:
Olof Verolin, Director Strategic Pricing & Analytics,
Volvo Trucks, phone: +46 765536214
