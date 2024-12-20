Business Process Improvement Specialist - Planning
Job Title: Business Process Improvement Specialist - Planning
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (on site)
Job description:
The mission of the Business Process Improvement Specialist - Planning is to drive transformation and change in supply planning operations. This role focuses on delivering process excellence by analyzing, developing, and optimizing business processes within the planning team. Key objectives include improving operational efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction through data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement initiatives. The specialist will collaborate with cross-functional teams, provide training and support for new processes, and lead projects from inception to completion.
Key responsibilities:
*
Process Analysis: Evaluate existing business processes to identify inefficiencies or bottlenecks, requiring a strong analytical mindset, attention to detail, and excellent problem-solving skills.
*
Solution Development: Develop solutions to address identified process gaps, which may involve researching new technologies, tools, or methodologies to streamline processes and increase productivity. Work closely with cross-functional teams such as IT, operations, finance, and human resources to effectively implement these solutions.
*
Continuous Improvement: Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the organization, focusing on both short-term fixes and long-term sustainability. Establish performance metrics and track progress to ensure implemented changes yield positive results.
*
Team Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including supply chain, production, warehouse, customer service and quality assurance, to ensure alignment and effective implementation of process improvements.
*
Performance Monitoring: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and monitor progress against goals, providing regular updates to senior management.
*
Training and Support: Provide training and support to team members on new processes and tools to ensure successful adoption and execution. Maintain thorough documentation of processes, improvements, and outcomes to ensure transparency and knowledge sharing.
*
Project Management: Lead and manage process improvement projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and successful outcomes.
Skills & Qualifications
*
Master or Bachelor's degree in supply chain, or equivalent experience/qualification
*
Minimum of 8 years of experience in demand / supply planning within industrial environment, brings in industry best practices
*
Fluent in English and Swedish
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing continuously.
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
