Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Logistics' ambition is to become a leader in efficient, connected and sustainable logistics within a global logistics network. Our mission is to develop, manage and optimize inbound and outbound logistics globally by creating flows with minimal environmental impact, high quality and minimal waste. Our growing expertise enables Scania to expand and create new business opportunities.
Supply Chain Planning at Scania is responsible for several central and global processes such as Industrial Order, Supply Chain Ordering and Capacity and Capability Management and we are now looking for a Business Process Developer who will catalyze and drive our process and digital transformation.
As a Business Process Developer within Supply Chain Planning you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania's logistics strategy. We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact areas, both internally and externally.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to make great impact on almost all of Scania's core processes including R&D, Purchasing, Sales & Marketing, Production & Logistics and Cross-brand cooperation within the TRATON group.
You will be part of one team of highly motivated and curious developers that work to find the best solutions to solve the many challenges related to the complex and volatile domain of Supply Chain. Your role will be to reinforce our processes by innovating and thinking on new methods of doing things in a transition system landscape environment. You will be part of digital transformation with a hands-on position working tightly with the other process and digital developers.
You will also be connected to our central digitalization team within Logistics, responsible for driving the digital transformation at a larger scale and to central IT to be part of our IT landscape change such as implementing the new ERP and the surroundings .
In the business development team we are driven by the passion of bringing new solutions that increase operational efficiency and add value to customers. We work openly, creatively and agile to support supply chain planning processes with their daily challenges and opportunities. We connect business and technology to make a difference.
We are now looking for someone who is willing to be part of lead our digital/IT transformation journey bringing and developing digital competence to our current and new processes and also that can influence the rest of the team to become more data-driven and explore how new technologies and methodologies can create value for Scania in this fast-evolving industry.
What You Will Do
• Participate on projects aiming to change our processes and IT landscape
• Work towards defining business capabilities needed to meet the future vision of supply chain planning
• Drive continuous development of global digital solutions to enhance process value
• Work with business stakeholders and IT to analyze business needs and translate these into the digitalization roadmap
• Scope & drive selected digitalization initiatives
• Support business digital transformation by working with development and deployment of solutions
• Regularly assess technology/solutions market trends and share insights with broader teams
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders
You will bring
• Passion for innovation and how technology can drive simplification
• Strong and creative problem-solving skills
• Some experience in Project Management
• Great communication skills and proficiency in English (both verbal & written)
• Knowledge in Supply Chain Processes as key
• Knowledge in Agile methodologies as a merit
As a person You must
• Be enthusiastic to learn and adapt to the fast-evolving nature of digitalization with a future-focused and innovative approach
Inspire and foster a collaborative work atmosphere
• Capture end-user perspectives on needs and business value
• Be a self-starter with a problem solving and result-oriented approach
• Appreciate leadership and collaboration, be a team player and enjoy working in global cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment
• Have advisory and facilitation skills with the ability to challenge colleagues and stakeholders
Contact information
Raphael Boni Goncalves Group Manager at Supply Chain: raphael.boni@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV via scania.com no later than August 11th 2024
A background check will be conducted for this position
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
