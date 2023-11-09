Business Navigator
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2023-11-09
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
IKEA Supply is part of INTER IKEA Group and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost. Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey.
By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organization, embedding process and the development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
The SCD function includes four development areas: Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Logistics & Fulfillment, Intralogistics. Additionally, SCD has assignments to lead and keep together the overarching development in the field of Date & Technology in Supply, Identification for total IKEA and the Development Networks to lead collaborative innovation approach around Logistics and Fulfilment.
Three enabling functions will be key to support the whole organization: Business Navigation, Communication and People & Culture. Our mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together, and optimize the development and innovation agenda.
We are now looking for a Business Navigator to our great team!
Job Description
As a Business Navigator, you are part of our SCD BN team and a business partner for our teams, supporting and navigating the business to success. You will either work as a defined business partner to our SCD department(s) or you will centrally lead, coordinate, and support key processes within business navigation. You will take lead in supporting fact-based decision making with tools, insights, and recommendations to enable goal achievements and customer satisfaction.
You will, among other assignments support the process of an integrated business planning where resources, competence and funding are connected. Support & lead the process to define relevant and challenging business goals. Incorporate both internal benchmarks and external market intelligence and lead, challenge, and support performance management, visualize key performance indicators, assist with corrective actions and support optimization of efficiency.
Furthermore, you will:
Strengthen the proactive planning in a structured way, identify risks and make conscious decisions about mitigations.
Safeguard legal requirements and support in contract management.
Qualifications
We see that you get motivated by simplifying complex issues and striving to improve efficiency and business potentials by creating structure and prioritization. You are open minded and capability of thinking in new ways with a customer in focus perspective. You have proven experience and knowledge in:
IKEA business model, strategic landscape, and IKEA ways of working.
Business navigation and business analytics, with an end-to-end value chain approach.
Data visualization, communication, facilitation, and presentation skills.
Data analytics and creating insights on strategic, tactical, and operational level.
Establishing and maintaining good relations and collaborations with all relevant stakeholders.
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where development and constantly being on the way is in focus!
Additional information
The position is preferably based in Älmhult, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland. Alternative locations are Pratteln, Switzerland or Dortmund, Germany.
At IKEA, we continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward, and inclusive. If this sounds like an environment you could enjoy working in, please send your CV and Cover Letter (in English) via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters at the latest November 25th, 2023.
For further information about the role please contact Thomas Möller Business Navigation Manager, thomas.moeller@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process feel free to contact Recruitment Specialist Ellinor Asschier, Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8253404