Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
At Software Engineering Office we are responsible for the execution of the complete SW deliveries and activities cross Engineering We secure the program for complete SW and own the Software execution plan. We ensure and run development of all associated PMTi and assurance processes. We are a team focused on SW execution and operations, a part of that is to ensure we have containable plans both short term and long term. We have a common mission to support the organization in decision making and we support in the daily work with planning, advising in planning logic and collaboration. You will join a team with great culture and collaboration and gain exposure to stakeholders and managers all over Volvo Cars Software community.
What you'll do
In various technology steps the development organization participates in collaboration both internally and externally which calls for clear responsibilities and work splits to secure software deliveries in high dependency- and complexity environments.
The Business Liaison will provide RASIC 's, facilitate communication, connect and coordinate information exchange for efficient decision making to enable the organization to deliver under these conditions.
The Business Liaison also initiate and drive business improvement initiatives and increase efficiency wherever it is needed.
Who you are
Competence is important, but personality is key! To thrive in this position, we believe you are a person with a positive mindset with capabilities to challenge the impossible. You have a demonstrated good work ethic setting up communications, building information flow and creating networks needed for efficient collaborations. If we ask former colleagues of you, they will likely also describe you as highly motivated, self-propelled, structured and be able to apply your knowledge operationally.
To perform well in the role, you should have:
• Roughly 3-5 years of experience working within software development
• Experience in design aspects like Cyber Security, Functional Safety and Software Safety
• Experience in business analysis and RASIC setup
• Experience in facilitating communication and coordinate information exchange
• Experience in driving business improvement and efficiency initiatives
• Solid skills in English, written and spoken
• BSc or MSc or another relevant field
Additionally, you should be familiar with both agile working methods and agile project leading as well as traditional project, waterfall models.
