Business Intelligence Manager at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team as Business Intelligence Manager.
As the Business Intelligence Manager at Public Charging and Infrastructure, you will be responsible for driving our work with business intelligence and data to support our strategic and operational work. Market research is an important part of this role, proactively supporting long term public charging decisions based on this research. The role will be divided between public charging data crunching, providing timely data-driven insights to improve and enhance both strategic and operational decisions, as well as securing our customer satisfaction on a continuous basis. This role is dedicated to improving our competitive advantage in charging and infrastructure solutions for BEV/FCEV.
The team - Charging and Infrastructure Solution - C&IS
We are a function within Volvo Energy that develops the Charging and Infrastructure Solution (C&IS) offering for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) / Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) in conjunction with Business Area's and partners. We work by lobbying and advocacy, legislation monitoring, creating partnerships and associations to create and accelerate industry standardization, and roll-out.
We identify and extract public funding and subsidies across applicable markets and regions. We create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions together with our Volvo Group colleagues and partners. We work jointly to simplify the electrification transition for our customers and the society as well as accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free, driven by the ambitious sustainability goals of the Volvo Group.
We are the natural go-to expert function within the Volvo Group for BEV/FCEV charging and infrastructure solutions.
In this role you will:
• Gather, clean and analyze data surrounding revenue, competitor sales, market trends and customer engagement.
• Monitor public charging trends and identify new opportunities for the company
• Share key findings from data analysis with stakeholders.
• Create reports and recommendations
• Maintain a close network with experts and stakeholders
• Support enhancement of more efficient processes through data insights
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a start-up company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
* Strong analytical thinking: Identifying trends, anomalies, and insights from data.
* Attention to detail
* Strong skills for data manipulation, analysis, and reporting.
* Preparing clear, concise reports and communicating complex information effectively.
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams and presenting findings to stakeholders.
If you have further questions please contact:
Hillevi Pihlblad Rafidashti, Head of Services Management & Operations, Public - Charging & Infrastructure Solutionshillevi.pihlblad.rafidashti@volvo.com
Last application date: 10/08/2024
Volvo Energy lives and leads the change in accelerating Volvo Group's electrification journey and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. We bring together people with who will work in a highly diverse, equal and inclusive global context with an entrepreneurial spirit where everyone is key and directly contributes to achieving our ambitions for wanted position: better for people - better for planet - better for business. Together - from individual success to collective significance! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14139-42859255". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Hillevi Pihlblad Rafidashti +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8920035