Business Intelligence Analyst | Lernia | Eskilstuna
2025-08-28
Join our client as a Business Intelligence Analyst and be at the forefront of transforming data into strategic insights. Collaborate with a dynamic team, innovate in data visualization, and shape the future of decision-making in a global company committed to sustainability and mobility. Your impact starts here.
About the job
As a Business Intelligence Analyst, you will transform data into insights, develop and maintain Power BI reports and dashboards, analyze market trends, improve forecasting processes, and participate in development projects to strengthen our client's data-driven culture.
Who should apply for this job?
Essential qualifications
We are looking for someone with a university degree in Business, Economics, or a related field. You must have experience in market analysis and forecasting, as well as strong skills in Power BI and data analysis. The ability to create clear and user-friendly visualizations is essential. Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required, alongside excellent communication skills and confidence in presenting analytical results.
Desirable qualifications
It is desirable if you have additional experience in development projects, particularly those focusing on data visualization improvements. Familiarity with macroeconomic analysis and its implications on markets would be beneficial. A strong interest in business development and the ability to adapt quickly to change are valued. Furthermore, experience in working in cross-functional teams and contributing to a data-driven culture will enhance your suitability for this position. The best for this assignment is if you live in or around Eskilstuna and want to work mostly on-site at the office.
As One of Us
As an employed staffing consultant at Lernia, you will always receive a competitive salary, vacation benefits, pension contributions, insurance coverage, and be part of our collective agreement. We care about your well-being, which is why we offer all our consultants wellness allowances and access to occupational health services. During your employment, you will have a dedicated consultant manager responsible for your assignment, ensuring you thrive at your workplace while supporting and developing you in your professional role.
Don't wait - apply today!
If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter, Hanna Karlsson, via email: hanna.karlsson@lernia.se
