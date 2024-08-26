Business Development Representative (Swedish-speaking)
2024-08-26
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAs a Business Development Representative, you will play a crucial role in expanding Xensam's global footprint. Your primary responsibility will be to identify and engage with potential clients, initiating the sales process and building valuable relationships. You'll work closely with the Sales Team to execute effective outreach strategies and foster meaningful connections with prospects.
Responsibilities
Conducting extensive market research to identify new leads and target industries for IT asset management solutions
Initiate and maintain regular communication with prospective customers to understand their needs, educate them about our products or services, and promote the value proposition of our solutions
Conduct proactive outbound prospecting activities, such as cold calling, email campaigns, and social media outreach, to identify potential customers and generate sales leads
Qualify leads based on established criteria to determine their fit and potential as a prospective client
Delivering on KPI and sales quota
Build and nurture relationships with key stakeholders, decision-makers, and influencers within target accounts
Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of all sales activities, customer interactions, and prospect information in the CRM system
Track and manage sales leads, opportunities, and follow-up activities to ensure a steady flow of qualified prospects and progress through the sales pipeline
Collaborate with colleagues and the sales team to identify and address any potential roadblocks or challenges in the sales process and share best practices and sales techniques to enhance team performance
Provide feedback and insights from customer interactions to help refine marketing strategies, product development, and customer service initiatives
Qualifications
A passion for sales and a hunger to succeed in a fast-paced and competitive environment
Prior experience in sales, customer service, or business development is a plus, but not a strict requirement
Excellent communication skills and the ability to articulate Xensam's value proposition convincingly
Strong problem-solving skills, a keen eye for detail, and a customer-centric mindset
Self-motivated and target-oriented, with a demonstrated ability to meet or exceed sales goals
Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage a high volume of leads and prospecting lists
Adaptability and willingness to learn about the industry and market trends
Fluency in both written and spoken English and Swedish
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and caring workplace. If you're a team player eager to grow professionally, APPLY now! Ersättning
