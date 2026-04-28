Business Development Manager MSP
Td Synnex Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2026-04-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Td Synnex Sweden AB i Solna
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Build Strategic Partnerships with the Swedens Leading Managed Service Providers (MSPs)!
Why Choose TD SYNNEX
We are a Fortune 500 global IT company with over 22,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries. As a leading IT distributor, we connect the world with the power of technology, enabling our partners to deliver innovative solutions that drive business success.
At TD SYNNEX, how we work matters as much as what we achieve. Our culture is built around four core principles:
Own It
Grow & Win
Dare to Go
Do the Right Thing
About the Role
We are looking for a Business Development Manager (BDM) to lead the development of our Managed Service Provider (MSP) segment in Sweden.
This is a strategic, field-based role, not a traditional transactional sales position.
You will take ownership of a portfolio of key MSP partners, focusing on long-term growth, business planning, and partner evolution, rather than short-term deal chasing. Your role is to understand each partner's business model and help them scale through the right mix of solutions, services, and go-to-market strategies.
You will act as a trusted advisor, influencing how MSPs build their offerings, grow recurring revenue, and position themselves in the market.
What You'll Do
Drive Growth & Strategy
Own the MSP segment strategy and deliver long-term revenue growth
Identify new opportunities and execute through structured account planning
Develop Key Partnerships
Build senior relationships within MSPs
Run business reviews and define joint growth plans
Align Solutions to MSP Models
Understand partner business models and position solutions that drive recurring revenue
Collaborate with presales and vendors on tailored offerings
Enable & Scale Partners
Support go-to-market strategies and partner development
Drive enablement and transition towards services-led models
Market Insight
Track market trends and competitor activity
Feed insights into internal strategy and vendor positioning
What We're Looking For
5+ years experience in IT channel sales, ideally with MSPs or VARs
Strong understanding of MSP business models, cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure
Proven ability to build and grow strategic partner relationships
Commercial mindset with a focus on long-term value creation, not just short-term sales
Comfortable working independently in a field-based, partner-facing role
What We Offer:
We provide competitive compensation with annual salary reviews.
We value continuous learning and provide a clear progression plan.
Hybrid work (2-3 days a week at the office)
We provide comprehensive benefits including, insurance, paid leave, retirement plans, and more.
Certified Workplace Excellence: Work in a certified Great Place to Work.
Key Skills
At TD SYNNEX, our values guide everything we do: Together, We Own It, We Dare to Go, We Grow and Win, and above all, We Do the Right Thing. These principles shape how we work with each other, our partners, and our communities as we drive innovation and create lasting impact.
What's In It For You?
Elective Benefits: Our programs are tailored to your country to best accommodate your lifestyle.
Grow Your Career: Accelerate your path to success (and keep up with the future) with formal programs on leadership and professional development, and many more on-demand courses.
Elevate Your Personal Well-Being: Boost your financial, physical, and mental well-being through seminars, events, and our global Life Empowerment Assistance Program.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: It's not just a phrase to us; valuing every voice is how we succeed. Join us in celebrating our global diversity through inclusive education, meaningful peer-to-peer conversations, and equitable growth and development opportunities.
Make the Most of our Global Organization: Network with other new co-workers within your first 30 days through our onboarding program.
Connect with Your Community: Participate in internal, peer-led inclusive communities and activities, including business resource groups, local volunteering events, and more environmental and social initiatives.
Don't meet every single requirement? Apply anyway.
At TD SYNNEX, we're proud to be recognized as a great place to work and a leader in the promotion and practice of diversity, equity and inclusion. If you're excited about working for our company and believe you're a good fit for this role, we encourage you to apply. You may be exactly the person we're looking for!
Join the Power of Us at TD SYNNEX
We're 22,000 of IT's best and brightest, who share an unwavering commitment to bringing products, services and solutions to the world.
Take the next step towards a rewarding career and apply today. We're excited to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Td Synnex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556231-4533)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 32 (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9880281