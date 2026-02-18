Business Development Manager Access Control, Lund
2026-02-18
We are now looking for a Business Development Manager who wants to drive our Access control solutions with continued success for Axis!
Who is your future team?
We're more than just a team here, we care about each other, grow together, and celebrate successes. We are an international team that engages globally at all levels of the organization.
What you'll do here as Business Development Manager Access Control?
As Business Development Manager Access Control, you are responsible for driving business development in a global context while leading a cross-functional team. You implement solution strategies while ensuring business value. Important parts of the role are to maintain and grow stakeholder relationships while driving change initiatives with impact on long term future business in the access control segment.
The role includes working in cooperation with central resources to develop the strategy and tools needed to successfully expand the market. The role will also work closely with the sales regions, ensuring an effective Go To Market plan including and ensuring sales supporting material is spread to our sales regions and is easily available for the organization. Your main counterparts in the sales organization are the head regional functions.
The responsibility includes:
* Develop global Access Control sales and go-to-market strategy
* Leading a cross-functional Access Control team
* Work with our sales organization (primarily Head Regions) and key partners to drive and align around key activities and tactics for future growth
* Drive and align goal settings and objectives with the head regions, including forecasting the mid to long term growth
* Communicate and share content within our sales organization and support in how to develop the Access Control business
* Communicate needs from the sales organization to functions within Axis (marketing, product owners etc)
* Coordinate and share best practices between the different markets and regions
* Follow up on Key Performance Indicators to make sure that we are tracking according to set ambitions
* Support events and partner meetings
* Act as a subject matter expert towards internal and external stakeholders.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You will work with one of the selected acceleration areas with high growth potential for Axis, which means you are proactive and hands-on to achieve improvements and future benefits for the business.
To thrive in this role, you are ambitious and social: teamwork and collaboration are essential for your success at Axis and you are not afraid of taking action. You strive to understand the market including market trends and customer needs and know that building long-term relationships is the key to success.
You are comfortable both working independently and in collaboration across organizational and cultural borders. You understand the big picture and how to translate it into daily work in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for the result.
You are fluent in access control terminology and you'll thrive in the role of a spokesperson.
Except from the above, we'd love to hear that you have:
* An extensive background from an international business environment
* Have a good understanding of the access control market and know the terminology
* Understanding the dynamics of using a two-tier distribution model and a network of business partners
* A strategic mindset yet capable of working hands on to move things forward
* A technical understanding and interest
* Excellent communication skills in English
* Experience from different sales roles
* Experience from informal leadership
* Bachelor's degree in sales and marketing/business or a technical area
* Experience from the access control market
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Christina Behle at +46 46 272 18 00 Ersättning
