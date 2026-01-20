Business Development Manager
2026-01-20
Business Development Manager - Genomics
Location: Sweden
Sector: Biotechnology / NGS / Molecular Diagnostics
Type: Full-time
Company: Life Genomics AB
Role Overview
Are you a high-performing sales professional with a passion for genomics? Life Genomics, is looking for a Business Development Manager - Genomics to manage two distinct and high-growth commercial pillars. You will be responsible for direct B2B sales of our advanced genomic services (WGS, WES...) to the Pharma and Biotech industry, and for expanding our global footprint by appointing and managing distributors for our highly competitive NIPT portfolio.
This hands-on role requires a blend of technical expertise in genomics and a strategic mindset for building scalable distribution channels.
Key Responsibilities
Pharma & Biotech Sales (Direct): Identify and secure high-value contracts for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
Distribution Channel Management (NIPT): Identify, onboard, and manage international distributors for our NIPT solutions. You will empower partners to capture local clinical markets.
Tender Strategy: Lead and support the technical and commercial preparation for large-scale tenders in the genomics space.
Revenue Growth: Meet and exceed sales targets by optimizing the mix of high-margin research services and high-volume diagnostic distribution.
Partner Enablement: Provide distributors with the necessary technical and marketing support to effectively sell our NIPT and genomic services in their respective territories.
Qualifications & Skills
Education: B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Genetics, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, or a related Life Science field.
Experience: 5+ years of experience in B2B sales or Channel Management within the biotech or diagnostic sector.
Expertise: Deep understanding of NGS technologies and the global NIPT market landscape.
Networker: Proven track record of finding and vetting reliable distributors in the medical/diagnostic field.
Negotiator: Strong ability to negotiate complex supply agreements and international distribution contracts.
Language: Proficiency in English is essential, in Swedish its a plus
Benefits
We offer:
Bonus scheme based on individual and distributor sales targets.
A dynamic working environment with an international team.
Learning and development opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of genetic diagnostics.
If you are driven by a passion for healthcare and inspired by the challenge of building strong business partnerships, we would love to hear from you.
Take the next step in your career and send us your CV in English to jobs@lifegenomics.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
E-post: jobs@lifegenomics.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Life Genomics AB (org.nr 556993-1891), https://www.lifegenomics.se
(org.nr 556993-1891), https://www.lifegenomics.se
Odinsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
GÖTEBORG
9695356