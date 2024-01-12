Business Development Leader
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent us as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Within the SCD area of Business Process Management and Identification we work to enable the transformation of our business, meeting the needs of an omnichannel reality.
Our objectives are to:
Restore affordability and increase omni channel accessibility and rescilience through an efficient and highly functional goods flow, with end to end visibility, to enable the IKEA growth plan and priorities at lowest cost.
To enhance traceability and transparency within IKEA's supply chain. Delivering to the IKEA sustainability and material agenda whilst securing compliance in all markets, and increase trust for the IKEA supply chain and brand.
A key enabler for these objectives is the implementation of new identifiers and a common business language (GS1 standard) meeting the traceability and transparency needs of today and tomorrow across IKEA. The Identification team assignment is to coach and facilitate this implementation working process oriented with the capability teams across IKEA.
The GS1 standard consists of three cornerstones that play a vital role in the enablement of traceability and transparency. These are standards for identification, standards for capturing data and standards for sharing data. By connecting our products, in other words the physical goods and its flows, with the data and information flows through global identifiers, GS1 will support us to connect different parts of the IKEA value chain and will help drive change enabling us to work together in new better ways. All the way from where we source the products, where we manufacture, where we store, and where we sell the products through our different touch points meeting our customers, and back covering the circularity aspect.
In this exciting journey we are now looking for a Business Development Leader within the area of capturing data, who will coach and facilitate the development of capabilities to capture data with our colleagues across IKEA.
Job Description
As a Business development Leader, you will be responsible to lead the development of the area of capturing data, having continuous and close cooperation with the Enterprise architects, Business development Leaders in Identify and Share data, as well as internal and external Project Leaders. You will secure that the development is done with a holistic mindset, across organization and functions, securing business continuity and building the foundation for an omnichannel reality.
As a Business Development Leader within capturing, you will work with all types of techniques of information carriers (E. g. Two-dimensional barcodes, smart tags with RFID or NFC technology or other potential upcoming innovative technologies) that contain an identification.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role you are excited by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people and have a genuine interest in digital transformation, product data and enabling product traceability and tracking. You are a team player who is motivated by driving and delivering results together with people and you have a high level of technical competence and insights.
We also believe that you have a combination of the following knowledge and capabilities:
Experience of developing processes in a global context with a focus on business, Product Information Management, and digital transformation.
Well documented supply chain experience or experience from similar implementations in other organisations.
A good understanding of the GS1 standard, and good experience within different techniques to capture data. You are willing to act ambassador of the standard towards our many teams.
Proven track record of running successful development initiatives.
Good leadership skills and the ability to secure buy-in, realise benefits and deliver business impact.
You can communicate fluently and effectively in English both writing and speaking.
Preferably external experience from similar transformational projects.
You have excellent communication and networking skills.
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where Development and constantly being on the way is in focus!
This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
At IKEA, we continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward, and inclusive. If you get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together to deliver great business results and this sounds like an environment you could enjoy working in, please send your CV and Cover Letter (in English) via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters at the latest 2nd of February.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Hiring Manager Sandra McKay Ferrario, Identification Manager SCD Business Process Management and Identification, at +46 732-32 19 91
