Business developer within Strategy & Procurement excellence
2024-12-10
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. At the same time, our responsibility and cooperation within the TRATON group is growing. This will require new ways of thinking and working. We need to develop the capabilities to deliver complete solutions with speed and flexibility in close collaboration with our sister brands as well as customers, and we strive to do this in a way that inspires and empowers all of our employees.
Are you interested in an opportunity to have a central role in shaping the future of TRATON Procurement?
Join our creative and forward-thinking team where we embrace uncertainty and recognize that change is the only constant.
Who are we, what do we do and what will you do?
The team's role is to develop processes and Way of working, thereby ensuring consistency, efficiency, and scalability in Scania's operations with a long-term strategic view. As part of our team you will be a business process owner and will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Procurement by collaborating closely with internal stakeholders as well as cross brands within the TRATON group. In this role you will work in an international environment as we work as one BD department within TRATON procurement.
Who are you?
We believe that your expertise either in automotive Procurement or a background as a management consultant will be instrumental in analyzing needs, handle change activities and/or strategic deployment of initiatives. As an initiator and driver, your focus will be achieving impactful results and meeting deadlines. Experience in cross-functional collaboration and a university degree are beneficial.
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g university degrees). A background check might be conducted for this position. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than December 19th 2024.
