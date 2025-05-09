Business Developer
AB Tetra Pak / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Lund
2025-05-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you equipped with a commercial mindset, analytical skills, excel in business understanding and interested in growing the Service Solution Business at Tetra Pak?
As part of our ambitious growth strategy within Tetra Pak Services, we have established a global team focused on the Sales and Delivery Support of Services Solutions.
As a business developer within the Service Solutions Methods & Tools team, you belong to a diversified and dynamic team with the responsibility to turn the growth strategies related to Service Solutions into reality.
Your main role is to drive capability development required to sell, deliver and govern Service Solutions. In this cross-functional role you will work in a global environment and across the company requiring close collaboration with market companies and customers in order to succeed.
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden.
If you are passionate about driving a new and exciting business and a desire to work closely with our market organisations, then this job opportunity might be right for you.
What you will do
Drive the development of capabilities (people, process, system and data) in both line activities and different projects. All supporting our markets to sell, deliver and govern service solutions, with a focus on outcome solutions
Drive defined dialogues with internal parties in markets and global teams and find ways to use Tetra Pak data, knowledge and experience of the liquid food business
Keep a continuous view of the most relevant customer needs, market, industry and technology trends. Drive own activities and support others in work related to defined capability development
We believe you have
We believe you have a Bachelor's degree in Business Management or within Engineering in combination with commercial experience.
You are result-oriented, driven and have the ability to inspire and create commitment across functions. You have a strong business mindset, manufacturing experience as well as excellent communication skills. You are able to balance a holistic view as well as a detailed perspective.
To be successful in this position, you need to have a strong personal drive and be used to taking on your own initiatives and working proactively to create results.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website: https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025.05.23.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager Johan Ånell at +46 46 36 2089
Questions about your application contact Fizza Ikram at +924235989234
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9330584