Business Developer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Örebro Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Örebro
2025-02-24
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
In this role, you will have a significant influence on how we conduct business at Epiroc by combining our traditional offerings with new technologies and services. You will build a broad and cross-divisional contact network within the company and with customers. Join us!
Your team
Our team develops and offers value-creating solutions that help keep people safe, maintain the productivity of our customers' equipment fleets, and minimize environmental impact. Our solutions range from equipment connectivity and information management to digital applications, all to provide our customers best possible value and support in their operations.
Your mission
Drive revenue growth by leading initiatives to capture, explore, conceptualize, and evaluate new business opportunities. Build and maintain relationships to work closely with Epiroc's sales, marketing, and product management teams to develop and execute strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead initiatives to capture, explore, conceptualize, and evaluate new business opportunities.
Conduct market research and competitor analysis.
Collaborate closely with clients, internal teams, and peer divisions to understand clients' processes and needs, and to develop value-creating commercial models.
Contribute significantly to business strategy development.
Perform business analytics and provide business intelligence.
You will report directly to the Manager of Business Development in our Fleet Management Solutions team.
Your profile
Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field.
Proven experience in business development or sales in a related industry.
Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and internal stakeholders.
Creative problem-solving and strategic thinking skills.
Strong organizational and time-management skills.
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by email to maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
. Last day to apply for this position is 6th of March 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018)
Klerkgatan 20 (visa karta
)
701 91 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9183259