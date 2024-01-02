Business Developer
ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions provides tailored talent management solutions to help organizations address their complex workforce needs.
ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions provides tailored talent management solutions to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Our end-to-end, data-driven capabilities span the talent lifecycle, including talent attraction and acquisition, upskilling, development, and retention. With a deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants, we combine our global offerings, RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management, to deliver seamless workforce solutions leveraging best-in-class technology and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale.
At ManpowerGroup, we believe meaningful, sustainable employment has the power to change the world. Because when you combine talented people with innovative companies, you can build a brighter future for everyone.
Role Description
As a Business Developer, you will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building relationships, and driving revenue growth with existing and new clients. You will be working with cross-functional teams to develop and implement strategies that align with business goals and objectives. You will utilize your excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills to deliver customized consultative solutions to clients. Your primary market will be Sweden, but the stakeholders at our clients could sit anywhere in Europe with a responsibility for the Nordic region.
Part of your role will include to collaborate with marketing to drive digital campaigns, so any experience of similar tasks would be meritorious.
Qualifications
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• 3+ years of experience in B2B sales and business development, preferably in the talent management or human resources industry
• Experience working towards enterprise market
• Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets
• Strong business acumen and strategic thinking skills
• Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills
• Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and deliver customized solutions to clients
• Experience with MSD or other CRM software is a plus
• Meritorious with experience from digital marketing/sales
• Meritorious with experience in the service areas of talent management, RPO services, and/or MSP services
Our team within Talent Solutions Nordics work close to each other and are built on ambition to grow on the Nordic markets. Our solutions are a perfect combination of global reach and local expertise.
If you are passionate about HR solutions and want to work with a dynamic team of professionals, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Please submit your resume through following site: https://workmyway.avature.net/su/1de73a62bc352835
If you need more information or have any questions; feel free to reach out to Sara Enebrink, Head of RPO Nordics, 070-854 30 43 Ersättning
