Business Developer - Process management & Architecture
2025-08-26
Do you want to help develop the product development processes of the future? We are looking for a driven Business Developer to join our global team at TRATON. You will play a key role in improving our processes and creating user-friendly solutions. If you want to work in a dynamic and inclusive environment, this is the right opportunity for you!
Product Development Process Management - Strategy & Architecture
A process is only as effective as it is perceived by the people it is designed for. Our vision is to build a streamlined and user-friendly product development process (PDP). In our global, inclusive, and warm team, you will directly contribute to keeping the process relevant, structured, and clear - enabling TRATON's product development to thrive across all brands.
We believe that good process design is not just about structure, but about listening to the users, our customers. That's where you come in.
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will contribute to the architecture, development, and continuous improvement of a unified PDP across TRATON. Your focus will be on structuring and visualizing the process to ensure alignment across brands, functions, and levels - making the process both scalable and usable.
You will work on both strategic and operational levels, enabling shared understanding through visual modeling and structured documentation. To drive understanding and adoption, you are also expected to translate the complexity of the process into compelling stories - helping teams understand the "why" behind the process and see their place in it.
Your initial responsibilities include:
Developing and maintaining the PDP architecture, including interfaces to related business processes.
Using modeling standards and tools to document and maintain process flows, layers, and governance structures.
Supporting forums and communication channels involving participants from all functional areas, both at operational and executive levels.
Using storytelling techniques to communicate process-related decisions and journeys clearly and engagingly - tailored to different stakeholders.
Enabling decision-making through clear, structured, and visual storytelling - helping all stakeholders understand and relate to the process.
Who you are
We are a global section responsible for ensuring that TRATON's product development process is clear, accessible, and continuously evolving. We drive the development of ONE PDP - uniting all brands and supporting TRATON's transformation journey.
Our team of 15 colleagues, spread across the globe, has a mix of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences. We support each other's growth and well-being, laugh often, and believe in learning by doing - together. You will contribute your skills, and we will share ours with you.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
What we are looking for
You are someone who combines structure and empathy - skilled in process thinking, but always focused on people and usability. You are comfortable navigating uncertainty, facilitating cross-functional discussions, and using storytelling as a tool to bridge perspectives and clarify meaning.
We believe you will succeed if you have:
Experience in process architecture, process modeling, or business process design - preferably within product development or related industrial domains.
Confidence in facilitating cross-functional discussions and engaging stakeholders at all levels and comfortable driving change.
An ability to explain complexity in a relatable way - tailoring messages for both operational and executive audiences.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
It is a plus (but not a requirement) if you have:
Experience working in or with TRATON Group or similar global organizations.
The ability to structure and visualize complex processes with tools like Signavio, ARIS, BPMN, or similar.
Knowledge of business architecture or capability modeling.
Interest or experience in how AI/digitalization supports process development.
Proficiency in Swedish or German.
Not sure if you meet all the requirements?
Studies show that people from underrepresented groups are less likely to apply if they do not meet all the listed requirements. We believe that skills grow through experience and collaboration. If this role excites you and you think you can contribute, we encourage you to apply - even if you are not sure you meet everything above.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
A dynamic, global work environment focused on collaboration and transformation.
A hybrid work setup that allows flexibility to work from home or remote offices depending on the role's needs.
Career development opportunities both within Sweden and internationally across TRATON.
Learning and growth supported through internal and external training initiatives.
A values-driven culture based on Customer First, Respect, Team Spirit, Responsibility, and Elimination of Waste - values we live by every day.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Rakhi Romarker, Talent Acquisition Specialist, rakhi.romarker@scania.com
. We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
9476277