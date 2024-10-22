Business Controller to Samsung
Bravura Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment and you will be employed by Bravura. The assignment runs from 2024-01-01 to 2026-04-30
About the company:
A world-class brand is built on world-class people. That's why we need you. Imagine a tech-bustling and energetic place where the future is already on display - and you are part of the picture. Samsung is a global innovation hub where ideas are born, and technology revolutionizes as we go, right there at the very forefront. To succeed, we need to work together. Because WE are much better than ME. Want to join the crew? Apply to Samsung and make it happen. Just press play.
We are a team of 10 Business Control professionals who drive the cost controlling and investment planning at Samsung Electronics. On a daily basis, we liaise with multiple key stakeholders throughout the organization, from VP:s and CFO to Account Managers & various Area Experts such as Product Managers and System Developers. Understanding the big picture is key to deliver smoothness into the company operations.
The main mission for the Business Controller is to support the process of optimizing sales, finding cost efficiency and improving profits. We achieve this mission by controlling the cost related to investment towards market and customers, improving related processes and tools, providing reports and analysis and being spider in the web supporting different stakeholders.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a business controller, you will be working close to business and management, to meet the common goal of improving business performance through optimized commercial structure and investments. You will provide budget controlling and support decision making from business controller's perspective and ensure that policies and processes are followed.
To be more specific, your main tasks and responsibilities will be:
• For HA division (Home Appliances), control Total Investment to Market (TIM), i.e, contracted and non-contracted investments and marketing, towards the customers and market
• Provide yearly and mid-term rolling forecasting and monthly/quarterly/yearly closing of TIM cost for HA division and cross-divisional marketing, ensuring sufficient accrual level
• Improve HA business performance through supporting quarterly business planning and follow-up, budget management, business and profit analysis and process guidance
• Support commercial structure decisions and yearly contract process for HA division
• Process improvements within Business Control, Sales, Marketing and Accounting with the purpose of sales and profit optimization and efficiency
• Super user of TIM related systems by providing necessary trainings to sales & marketing as well as providing suggestion and requests for system improvement
• Support audit related to TIM cost control process
• Various reporting to management, HQ and EHQ
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
We are looking for a person who is analytical and accurate, structured, business oriented, and have great communication skills. You are able to see both big picture and detail and can connect different perspectives. You are a fast learner, like to drive efficiency and improvements, and have leadership skills to persuade others for changes.
You will be working with various systems as well as cubes, therefore excellent skills in excel together with interest and understanding of systems and datasets is essential to succeed in this role. Ideally, you have also worked for about 2-5 years with similar responsibilities, holding bachelor's or master's degree in finance or accounting.
As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you do not easily give up, and reliable. You are open minded and flexible, good at working with changing priorities, and solution oriented.
• SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
• Working with databases
• Running projects
• Fluent in English and Swedish, knowledge in Nordic languages or Korean is a plus
Other information:
Start: 2024-01-01
Location: Kista, Stockholm
Salary: By agreement
Thoughts about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: http://bravura.se/min-profil/fragor-och-svar/
If you have specific questions about the position, please email info@bravura.se
and a member of the team will help you. Please specify the service in question.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make an ongoing selection. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Isabel Sundvall isabel.sundvall@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
8971469