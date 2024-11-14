Business Controller to Picadeli! (Temporary position 18 month)
Picadeli AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Picadeli AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Just another company? Nope, don't think so. We are Picadeli - a leading global food-tech company in healthy fast food with more than 2.000 salad bars across Europe and the US. We offer an innovative and intelligent salad bar concept where consumers can pick and mix their own delicious, healthy and affordable salads.
At Picadeli we are a group of dedicated colleagues who really and truly believe in our vision: a world where fast-food is the opposite of junk food. We are on a mission to democratize healthy food by making it accessible, affordable and appetizing. We are a dynamic and rapidly growing company with a strong commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.
We are looking for a driven and analytical thinker to join our dynamic team as a Business Controller. If you're excited to work with data, provide insights, and help guide financial decision-making, this is the role for you!
What You'll Do As a Business Controller at Picadeli, you'll be part of a team that's focused on shaping the financial future of the company. Your primary mission is to analyze financial data, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and provide actionable insights to support strategic decisions. You'll collaborate across departments and have hands-on responsibilities such as:
Assisting in monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial reporting and analysis.
Supporting the budgeting and forecasting process.
Responsible for weekly cash flow forecasts
Conducting variance analysis to monitor business performance against targets.
Assisting in cost analysis and profitability tracking across products and markets.
Working closely with other departments and functions to ensure accurate financial data and insightful reporting.
Supporting ad-hoc projects to drive business improvements and growth.
This is a fixed-term position for ca 18 months, covering a maternity leave. The role is based at Picadeli's HQ in Gothenburg and you will report to the Head of Business Controlling.
Who We're Looking For We're looking for someone who is curious, detail-oriented, and passionate about learning. Here's what will set you up for success:
At least a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting or economics.
2-3 years of experience in a finance-related role.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn data into insights.
Proficiency in Excel is a must, as is experience with BI systems (like PowerBI & QlikView).
A team player with a strong attention to detail and a passion for improving processes.
Excellent communication skills in English.
If you're excited to contribute to a vibrant, fast-paced company and take ownership of your role, we want to hear from you!
What We Offer:
We offer you an opportunity to take on an exciting role in a business where you will always be challenged, at the center of the action in a fast-growing, multinational company. At Picadeli you get the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, innovative, and growing company with a dynamic and supportive work environment. We are very proud to be a certified Great Place to Work company and we offer competitive compensation including flexible working hours, private health care insurance and a generous health care contribution, along with amazing colleagues with great pride in the Picadeli concept.
Apply
Is this the right job for you? Please send your application as soon as possible at the latest 2024-12-15. If you have specific questions that you feel the need to sort out before sending your application, please contact Recruit Partner's consultant Martina Nordberg at +46 73 624 77 24 or email martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Picadeli AB
(org.nr 556814-8067), http://www.picadeli.com Arbetsplats
Picadeli Kontakt
Martina Nordberg martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se Jobbnummer
9010734