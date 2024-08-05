Business Controller to H&M Assortment
2024-08-05
Job Description
H&M Assortment is where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers all over the world. At Assortment you will be a part of a mixed team consisting of designers, pattern makers, product developers and planners, all working together to create the best customer offer while at the same time influencing H&M on a global scale. Sounds like fun? It is!
As a Business Controller, you will play a key role in generating sustainable sales growth and profitability for your area of responsibility in short- and long term. Through commercial analysis on sales, customer behaviour and market trends you will take business-minded decisions and implement actions based on your analysis. Together with your team, you will lead the development of our global assortment by maximizing sales and profit, as well as our customer offer by using a combination of global strength and local relevance.
Through informal leadership you will communicate your insights in a clear, inspiring and simple way. You will mentor and lead your team towards our purpose and set goals. As a person, we believe that you are a communicative and engaging team player with a genuine passion for growing businesses and creating results. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and drive. You like to take on challenges and thrives in an entrepreneurial setting and constantly changing environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Optimize sustainable sales growth and profitability with the right quantity, the right timing, at the right place and at the best price
Participate in defining vision, strategy, goals and timeline together with the team leader
Supporting the team with buying follow-up ensuring the right assortment mix and volumes
Performing ongoing sales analysis and identifying future potential and risk
Short- and long-term actions constantly optimizing the assortment and planning going forward
Take responsibility for the controlling and secure the balance between top-down vs. bottom-up perspective
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Business Controller, we believe you have a natural curious mindset and at work you are constantly looking for possibilities to develop new growth and more efficient ways of working. You enjoy working strategically with developing our business as well as working hands on analysing numbers. You see patterns in our data, and you act and communicate with impact.
What you need to succeed:
A degree in business, engineering or equivalent area
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn your analysis into actions
Leadership ability and a strategic mindset
Salesmanship and the ability to identify what our customers want
Experience within e-commerce is meritorious
Great communication skills
Fluent in English, both written and verbally
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden reporting to Division Controller or Regional Controller. You don't have to live in Sweden already, we welcome applications from all parts of the world and offer relocation support if needed.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible but latest by 19th August. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. Since this is an open application, we are not recruiting for a specific role or department. Instead, we are looking to connect with you to find out if there are any roles that are opening in the near future that may suit your profile.
