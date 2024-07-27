Business Controller for global company!
Do you want to work in a global company that strives for a sustainable energy future? One that also offers an exciting work environment and significant development opportunities? Apply for the position of Business Controller and become part of the team in Ludvika!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our client in Ludvika, we are seeking a Business Controller. Our client works to assist customers with innovative solutions and services throughout the value chain. Together with their customers, they develop technology and enable the digital transformation that contributes to the future energy transition. Here, you're welcomed into an international workplace with significant development opportunities.
We are looking for someone who wants to strengthen the client's team with your expertise. You will primarily work on providing financial and controlling expertise. It's important that you have previous experience in financial analysis.
You are offered
• Great opportunities for both personal and professional development
• A network of experienced colleagues with diverse expertise
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage and analyze financial data, create financial reports, conduct financial planning and analysis through SAP S/4HANA Finance and Controlling module
• Perform analyses of business performance, as well as propose improvement measures
• Collaborates with other finance professionals in divisions/regions/countries/functions to understand and analyze factors affecting financial performance and identify trends
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has knowledge within the SAP S/4HANA Finance and Controlling module
• Academic background in economics and relevant experience in the field
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge within the Material Management module (MM module) in SAP
• Previous experience working in a complex, multinational environment
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Quality-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
