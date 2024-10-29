Business Controller for an automotive company!
Do you have a bachelor's degree in business administration or similar? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment where your insights shape the future of the business? If you are looking for a rewarding, long-term opportunity with a successful company, this could be the perfect fit for you!
About the position
One of Perido's many clients is a company active in the automotive industry. They are one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction machinery, and marine and industrial engines. We are now looking for a Business Controller to join their team at the company's office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Business Controller, you will be at the heart of operations, working closely with management teams to drive performance improvements and foster a culture of continuous development.
Key Responsibilities:
Financial Analysis: Conduct in-depth analysis of monthly results, providing insightful data to support decision-making
Quality Closings: Ensure timely, accurate, and high-quality monthly closings
Forecasting: Support strategic actions with a strong, data-driven forecasting process
Collaborative Leadership: Actively engage with management teams, translating financial impacts into actionable insights, while challenging and supporting the organization
BI Implementation: Lead the implementation of BI solutions to enhance financial analysis and reporting
Ad Hoc Analysis: Approach complex challenges with curiosity and agility, delivering insights that support strategic initiatives
Your characteristics
As our ideal candidate, you are business-oriented, using key performance indicators to guide financial decisions and enhance business outcomes. You are an effective communicator, able to deliver clear and persuasive messages tailored to diverse audiences. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you build strong partnerships to achieve shared goals.
You lead independently, making confident decisions to drive progress. With a structured approach, you plan and prioritize effectively to meet organizational objectives. Your curiosity and adaptability help you tackle challenges with optimism, and your commitment to operational excellence means you're always striving for improvement in every aspect of your work.
Are you the one we are waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in business administration or similar
At least 2-5 years of experience as a Business Controller or Financial Controller, preferably in production control
Strong IT skills, including Microsoft Office, SAP, Power BI/QlikSense and other BI tools
Fluent English, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-01-30. Start immediately.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34887 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
