Business Controller, Financial Control & Accounting
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
This is us
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a global finance department within Group Finance, reporting to the Volvo Group CFO. FCA responsibility is to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions, and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We are a global organization with 1400 colleagues in more than 50 countries. We are closely integrated with business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further increase our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization, and offshoring.
We expect finance to change significantly over the coming years, towards fully automated and touchless processes and advanced analytics based on real-time data. Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is fully embracing the digital transformation.
What we are looking for
We are now looking for a new team member within FCA Business Control team to drive financial performance within the FCA organization and actively participate in digital transformation. In this role you will closely collaborate with the team of 11 great colleagues and finance professionals. Located in 5 different countries but having great connection. What is very important to us is great team spirit, getting things done, collaboration and innovation. We value flexibility and work-life balance, and in return, we seek your commitment and engagement.
In this position you will report to the Director of FCA business control.
What you will do
As a business controller in this role, you will work with performance and financial follow-up for entire FCA operations. This includes follow-ups towards estimates, frames, key performance indicators as well as securing that precise estimates are in place. Your mission is to consolidate our entire team's efforts in planning and follow-up. You are putting all pieces of puzzle into one unified picture and help drive lean FCA controlling agenda. This work gives you the opportunity to be involved in but also drive different improvement and development activities within the business controlling area. You will work in close cooperation with our business controllers' team as well as FCA organization. In addition, your network with colleagues in business control teams within Volvo Group.
Main activities and responsibilities
Secure financial and operational follow-up with focus on efficiency, transparent structure, and high quality.
Work closely with team of FCA controllers, FCA management and FCA organization in performing analysis, follow-up as well as supporting operational decisions
Participate and drive networks within business control. Drive development and change initiatives within the controlling area and initiate and follow up improvement actions.
Secure that cost and headcount estimates are done for FCA, consolidated and reported
Participate and drive setting financial targets
Analyze and report on financial performance
Monthly reporting to different stakeholders and participation in operational and controlling forums.
Contribute to team's development
The right person for this position has a solid background in finance. You hold a strong analytical skill combined with data competence. You are action oriented and have good drive to deliver and get things done in an efficient way. You enjoy continuous improvement of yours and your team's daily work. You are a great team player working at ease in a global environment and with a management team.
We believe that you have the following knowledge and experience:
A relevant degree in Finance/Economics/Business
Experience from working with controlling/financial reporting/accounting.
Highly skilled in communication and management of relations with stakeholders on senior management level in a global context
Strong team working skills in matrix organizations and geographically diversified teams.
Proficient in MS Excel and PowerPoint. Good skills in Power BI developing Power BI and using other power apps, a plus.
Good accounting knowledge
Structured, well organized, good at prioritizing and with strong commitment to get things done.
Strong analytical skills
Proactive, service minded and flexible.
Excellent presentation skills
Fluent in written and spoken English.
What's in it for you?
We offer you a great job in a team of highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
We look forward to your application!
Last application date is June 8, 2025.
