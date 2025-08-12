Business Controller at Mini Rodini
Mini rodini AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mini rodini AB i Stockholm
Join Mini Rodini as our next Business Controller
At Mini Rodini, we believe fashion can be fun, bold and fiercely smart. Mini Rodini is a children's wear brand born from the vision to create clothes that kids love to wear, without compromising on the environmental and social aspects of production. As our new Business Controller, you'll help shape the financial backbone of a growing, value-driven brand - turning numbers into insight, analysis into action and strategy into impact.
This is a key role at the intersection of finance, assortment planning and commercial strategy. You'll work cross-functionally to steer profitability, ensure financial clarity and enable smarter decision-making across the business - always rooted in our mission and long-term vision.
What you'll do
You're not just crunching numbers - you're driving the business forward.
• Lead and optimize margins and pricing through sharp analysis and collaboration with the Product team during collection planning.
• Ensure financial data and formulas are set up correctly and secure accurate price setting across currencies, adjusting for foreign exchange impacts and market competitiveness.
• Own monthly sales and profitability reporting, identifying trends, deviations and actionable insights.
• Evaluate sales performance and growth initiatives, helping us understand what works and where to improve.
• Lead the budgeting process alongside management - covering sales, costs and profitability targets.
• Keep forecasts sharp and realistic through ongoing updates to sales and cost projections.
• Support cash flow planning, including pricing and discount strategies to optimize inventory and liquidity.
• Conduct cost and investment analyses to ensure efficient use of capital.
• Maintain and evolve KPI dashboards in Power BI to support decision-making across departments.
• Support monthly and annual closings with financial data and audit documentation.
• Deliver ad hoc analysis and strategic insights across the organization, from campaign reviews to profitability deep-dives.
Who you are
You're a sharp financial mind with a collaborative heart - equally comfortable in spreadsheets, strategy decks and team meetings.
• 3+ years of experience in business controlling, ideally within fashion, retail or consumer goods.
• Strong analytical mindset with a deep understanding of margins, pricing and assortment planning.
• Experience in forecasting, budgeting and profitability analysis.
• Skilled in Power BI or similar tools - you know how to turn data into dashboards that speak clearly.
• Familiar with ERP/product development systems (experience with Business Central is a plus).
• Hands-on, structured and proactive - you don't wait for questions, you bring the answers.
• Passion for purpose-driven business and a belief that numbers can help make change happen.
Location: This role is based at our Head Office in Södermalm, Stockholm.
Reports to: CFO Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mini Rodini AB
(org.nr 556779-7963), https://www.minirodini.com/sv Arbetsplats
Minirodini Kontakt
CFO
Frida Edlund frida.edlund@minirodini.se Jobbnummer
9454924