Business Controller
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla controllerjobb i Oskarshamn
2025-11-03
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Oskarshamn
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Västerås
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
The energy sector is changing fast, with unprecedented speed. Hitachi Energy has, with the portfolio for transformers, a unique offer that will help and enable our customers to take on these new challenges. We are currently expanding our team and looking for a Business Controller to support our Transformers. In this role, you will play a key part in optimizing financial performance and enabling strategic decision-making. Your responsibilities will include monitoring, analysing, and interpreting financial data to evaluate business alternatives and recommend effective solutions.
This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic, international organization where your contributions will make a real impact. We offer a stimulating and collaborative work environment, with opportunities for growth and development. The location for this role is Figeholm, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Support with preparation of relevant financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting (monthly, quarterly, annual).
Analysis of results, costs, profitability, sales orders, margin follow-up and cash flow analysis
Monthly cost tracking and cost center follow-ups.
Perform quality checks on financial reporting data
Execute tasks in the areas of compliance and SOX controls.
Participate in initiatives for continuous improvement
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Finance or similar qualifications
Proven experience in the area of finance and business controlling.
Excellent accounting and analytical skills are essential.
English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
Very Good MS Excel and ERP (ideally SAP) skills.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, also across functional boundaries.
Orientation on goal, proactive approach and problem-solving attitude.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? You are welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Daniel Tvingsjo, daniel.tvingsjo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Katarina Skoglycka, +46 (72) 2265287; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Jens Lindbäck, +46 107-38 18 68. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Figeholm Jobbnummer
9584715