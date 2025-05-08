Business Controller
2025-05-08
Are you a team player and someone who takes pride in being a true doer? Do you want to learn more about financial performance management, and at the same time have a lot of fun while doing it? In that case, we really want you on board!
At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, we're now looking for a Business Controller for our Business Area Finance team - a role that calls for an organized, analytical and networking financial partner with a strong ethical compass. You'll be an active part of setting our financial processes and you have the chance to gain an in-depth view and business understanding of our divisions. Welcome to our exciting Sandvik world!
About the job
As a member of our Business Area Finance team, you act as a true business partner and support management with information, reports and presentations. In this position, you analyze, follow up, explain and comment on results compared with historical data, forecasts and targets. You support the closing process by performing quality checks - detecting and correcting potential mistakes. Furthermore, you improve and maintain forecasting processes and procedures, and actively drive development and adaptation of tools to optimize performance.
As a team, we build and support the finance community and share best practices - developing both ourselves and our colleagues in the process. Through a strong and organized team, we deliver the absolute best and most reliable financial and business information, including recommending actions for improvements to our management and relevant stakeholders for various areas.
You report to the Business Control Director at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, and you're based in Hyllie, Malmö. We apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office and remote work. Occasional international travelling is included in your job.
About you
We're looking for someone with a degree in Finance or Accounting, combined with a minimum of five years' experience in audit and/or business control or similar financial management roles - preferably within a global organization and in combination with advanced skills in modern Excel and an understanding of IFRS. Experience in an industrial company is advantageous, as well as skills in using Power BI, Power Query, ERP and EPM tools. As we act on a global stage, you need excellent verbal and written skills in English.
Your personality is very valuable to us - being an inspirational team player with a genuine desire to collaborate and grow whilst helping others do the same. You combine a service-driven approach with an analytical mindset, and you're considered a trusted and proactive professional who gets things done. You're comfortable with numbers, complexity and large data sets, and are always curious about how new technology can add value to the business and what you do. With your drive, customer focus and self-motivational skills, you take ownership of your work and iterate on solutions quickly. You have an open-minded approach, and you easily build strong relationships and collaborate extensively with our division stakeholders as well as Sandvik Group functions.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Timothee Danielou, Director Business Control, timothee.danielou@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hanson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
Application
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, so please apply as soon as possible and no later than May 29, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0078891.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
