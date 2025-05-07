Business Controller
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Your responsibility and involvement will also include storytelling in numbers and improving financial transparency within the unit as well as to other stakeholders within Finance as well as other areas. You should reinforce financial awareness in the business unit, assuring control, transparency, accuracy, predictability, and robustness with regards to financial performance (including capital expenditure, customer point liability, cash flow as well as P&L efficiency)
Key Responsibilities
• Act as a business partner to key business stakeholders within on all matters linked to financial performance and consequences. Be supportive as well as challenging.
• Proactively identify, assess, present and support in key business improvement opportunities.
• Benchmark, drive change and continue cost efficiency optimization.
• Follow up on performance/forecasts and other KPIs and assist in target setting. Support in negotiations with suppliers etc. to ensure financial quality and efficiency. Assist in setting a "know your number culture" in the units to ensure a good financial understanding amongst the relevant line managers.
• Responsible for the unit's periodic management reporting, budget and forecast processes both for Profit and Loss statements as well as cash flow.
• Support with Ad-hoc analysis both locally, for the business units and centrally, for Business Performance Management (within Finance).
Experience
• Solid experience in understanding business control, financial planning and analysis.
• A minimum 3-4 years working experience as business controller or other similar/relevant positions (prior experience from auditing or management consulting firm meriting).
• Experience from working as a business partner and driving the financial agenda in management teams.
• Experience of stakeholder management and cross functional leadership in a multinational environment.
• Experience from an operational environment or complex entities with complex planning processes is desired.
• Very good communication/presentation skills and ability to effectively convey a financial message.
• A strong challenging mindset and an innovative approach.
• Possess a strong self-drive and motivation to constantly improve and reach new goals.
• Relevant University degree within economy or finance, preferably on Master level.
• IT - Excellent skills in MS Excel (VBA macro knowledge meriting) and MS PowerPoint. MS PowerBI (or other Business Intelligence tool) experience highly desired.
• Fluency in English and preferably also one Scandinavian language
As a person we believe you like to be intellectually and personally challenged and have an eagerness for continuous personal and professional development. You are a person who enjoys getting things done with a can-do attitude. You have a strong desire to improve the competitive position of SAS and the commercial product. You also have a belief that collaboration with people in other organizational units is the key to delivering tangible and lasting results. The ability to relate to, manage and analyze complex financial material while relating to SAS overall strategic direction comes naturally to you. In addition, you are able to challenge and drive performance in a constructive manner whilst having a pedagogic mindset with excellent communication skills and ability to tailor message to audience.
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
• Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
• Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
• Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
• Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
• Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Central Station, Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
This is a fulltime assignment based in Stockholm and you will report to Head of Business Control within the performance management team (Finance) but with dotted line to relevant supported business management team(s). If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply as soon as possible with your CV and a short personal letter. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Fredrik Jangendal
9324992