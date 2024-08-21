Business Controller
Matsmart is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We are looking for a passionate business controller who thrives in an ever-changing environment, handling multiple priorities, and enjoys working closely with the business in a dynamic international setting. In this role, your primary responsibility will be supporting the logistics team and wider commercial department in analysing and improving our overall business performance. You have an extensive interest in data and analysis, are comfortable with basic accounting concepts, and are not afraid to take the initiative pushing tasks forward. You will be a part of the finance team and report to the Head of Controlling.
What you'll do as a Business Controller
Take ownership of and improve the process for tracking, explaining and improving the monthly logistics cost and operational performance.
Be involved with the monthly closing process, owning the accuracy of the logistics figures.
Proactively identify, test and action ideas to improve business performance.
Collaborate with and play an active role in the logistics team being the natural link between operational and commercial performance.
Together with the logistics director, drive the logistics costs budget and periodical forecasts.
Support preparing material for the management team and board when needed.
Regularly assist with ad hoc requests from across the business.
Perform data validation to ensure accuracy in our reporting.
Build new PowerBI reports to provide insights to the business.
Utilise SQL (Snowflake) to extract and support analysis.
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
2-4 years of experience within business controlling
Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Finance or Accounting
Strong analytical skills
Experience working closely with PowerBI (or similar BI tool) and SQL
Excellent Excel skills; comfortable working with large data sets
Full proficiency in written and spoken English
We also believe you
Have a self-driven, "can-do" mindset, with the confidence to take the initiative driving projects that are often of an ambiguous nature
Are unafraid to speak your mind, try new things and fail fast
Are willing to dive into the details, whilst keeping the bigger picture in mind
Are able to juggle multiple tasks and projects at once
Are a strong communicator, able to turn complex ideas into actionable stories
Enjoy working with big data and are good at making data driven decisions
What we offer Matsmart offers a social and energising workplace where creativity and ideas are more than welcome and appreciated. We like to explore, and encourage testing and learning, taking ownership and action. We strongly value collaboration and showing we care for one another. We win and lose together as one team.
Matsmart is growing. This means we offer being part of an exciting journey where we grow in terms of teams, new markets, new products and the development of the platform. Together we are building a successful and unique e-commerce company that is contributing to a more sustainable world.
Don't meet all the listed criteria for this role? Don't hesitate to apply anyway!
The criteria describes what we believe you need to succeed in the role, but we understand that not everyone can meet all criteria and we'd love to get the chance to see your application.
Final day to apply for this role is August 27th 2024 and candidate assessment will begin shortly after that.
