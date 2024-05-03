Business Controller
Job Descripton
As a Business Controller, you 'll hold a pivotal position within the Medium Gas Turbines Service Business, focusing on Additive Manufacturing. Working closely with both local and global teams, you 'll spearhead financial and commercial activities for the Additive Manufacturing function. Your key responsibilities will include:
• Manage all financial and commercial activities for Additive Manufacturing.
• Provide comprehensive KPI measurement and trend analysis for strategic decisions.
• Conduct detailed financial analysis to ensure efficiency.
• Oversee cost center budgets for optimized performance.
• Offer commercial support in capital investments with rigorous ROI measurement.
• Monitor inventory levels for operational efficiency.
• Lead corporate governance of supply chain functions.
• Define cost-out targets for Supply Chain and Additive Manufacturing.
• Provide timely corporate reporting for informed decision-making.
Requirements
• A university degree in business administration, finance, or a related field, with extensive experience in finance or business controlling. Experience in driving change projects and industrialization is advantageous.
• Strong analytical skills, coupled with curiosity, thoroughness, structure, and a strong drive.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a holistic approach and a focus on cooperation.
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
• Proficiency in SAP and MS Excel, with additional knowledge of visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView being advantageous.
• A growth mindset, a solutions-focused approach, and a willingness to thrive in a dynamic international environment.
About the team
The team fosters a Caring and Respectful work environment, where we prioritize Agile and Accountable behavior. We embrace open communication and teamwork, ensuring a supportive atmosphere for all team members.
The position is a consulting assignment, starting immediately and extending until December 31st. After the training period, there 's the possibility to work from home a few days a week, although the client prefers that the majority of the work be done on-site.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter:
Amanda Pettersson via Adecco 's switchboard at 010 - 173 73 00.
For inquiries regarding registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
.
