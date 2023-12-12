Business Controller
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Business Controller! In the role you will take overall responsibility for financial issues regarding our client's Future Energy Home business.
You will have the following responsibilities:
• Responsible for key processes within financial statements, budget and forecasting as well as overall financial planning for the coming years.
• Follow-up and reporting of financial and operational KPIs.
• Responsible for financial management and the entire income statement.
Company Description
Our client is part of a larger international energy group that is present in approximately 15 countries. The business mainly consists of two business areas; smart distribution networks and innovative energy solutions. They deliver electricity, heat and energy solutions to approximately 1 million private and business clients in Sweden. The headquarters is in Malmö.
Qualifications
• You have experience of working in a similar role.
• You have knowledge in SAP.
• You have experience with analysis tools such as Qliksense.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Business Controller you have great collaboration- and communication skills. You are also accurate, structured and responsible.
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2024-01-15 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-07-15 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
