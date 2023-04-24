Business Controller - Operations
Mathem i Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mathem i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Norrköping
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
At Mathem everything is about convenience. We create more time for whatever people love; cooking, family time, exercise, and work. We're dedicated to creating an outstanding experience for our customers - from planning purchases with your family until the milk is in your fridge. Working with us, you have a rare opportunity to put a positive impact on peoples' lives.
A key aspect of running a business like Mathem, where we are a market leader working to transform an industry, is taking a data-driven approach to our business strategy. This is where our Business Controllers play a vital role in ensuring that we are able to continue to innovate in smart and meaningful ways.
Keep reading if you want to join us on an exciting journey, with great colleagues, a modern working environment, and lots of fun!
Responsibilities:
As a Business Controller, with a focus on operations, you will be a part of our controlling team as well as the Operations Management, supporting key stakeholders with necessary analysis to continuously improve processes within our modern warehouses and last mile delivery network. This includes keeping tabs on KPIs, and ensuring that we keep a data-driven approach to business development, tied to operations. One of your key focus areas in this role will be to translate current trending into short term actions that are aligned with Operations and Mathems long term vision. To succeed in this role, you ought to have a talent for analysis and the ability to see potential for improvement, often with limitations in time.
Some of your duties in this role will include:
• Being a business partner to operations and product, while striving towards optimal financial results and forecasting accuracy
• Analyzing financial results & KPIs, while being able to communicating the variances versus plan to the organization
• Prepare financial budgets and forecasts together with Operation organization, and communicate targets
• Actively participate and when relevant work towards process improvements
• Being the link between operations, product and the finance team
• Participating in project as a representative of controlling & finance while supporting business cases
What we are looking for:
• Relevant educational background
• 5+ years of relevant experience
• Solid understanding of BI tied to operations and/or supply chain
• Excellent interpersonal skills and experience working with key stakeholders & management
• Self-going & self-confident, with the ability to drive things from start to finish while daring to question even in uncomfortable situations
• Strong analytical skills and data-driven strategic mindset
• Ability to deliver high quality output, with high attention to detail
• Advanced excel skills, with working knowledge of G-suite
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
At Mathem we believe that happy employees mean happy customers, it's as easy as that. By taking responsibility for our people in everything we do, we create a thriving and successful business where the sky truly is the limit!
This is what the recruitment process will look like:
• Digital interview with Head of Talent Acquisition
• Digital interview with Hiring Manager, Head of Controlling
• A small take home case assignment
• On-site interview & presenting the case + a meet & greet with your closest team
• Reference check + offer
Our selection process within is continuous and we will move forward with candidates on an ongoing basis. We look forward to hearing from you and hope you want to join us on our journey!
•
Mathem is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other belief Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mathem i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556775-7264) Arbetsplats
Mathem Jobbnummer
7695838