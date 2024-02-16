Business Consultant To Crtg Engineering
2024-02-16
Join CRTG Engineering as their next Business Consultant.
Be a part of a leading company in tunnel and underground engineering! We're seeking a proactive Busniess Consultant to secure the best contracts for their projects. As a member of CRTG Engineering you'll have the opportunity to grow and thrive in a long-term role.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In connection with a new project in Eskilstuna, CRTG is now looking for a Business Consultant who will be responsible for negotiating agreements with various customers. You will lead projects, be responsible for reports and ensure that this is carried out in the most efficient way. You will be responsible for schedules, finances and also be on site with the customers.
China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd. (CRTG) is the largest engineering contractor in the tunnel and underground engineering in China ,and also a backbone member of China Railway Group Ltd.(CREC), which is listed in the Fortune Global 500. The predecessor of CRTG was the Tunnel Engineering Bureau of the Ministry of Railway.
For more than 40 years, it has been focusing on tunnel and underground engineering construction, leading China's tunnel science and technology to achieve four leaps. It has become a comprehensive enterprise group integrating planning, design, construction, scientific research, equipment and investment. Its business covers all infrastructure fields, and has significant "four advantages" of whole region, whole field, whole industry and whole specialty.
You are offered
• Possibility of a long-term role
• Development opportunities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who has studied a relevant education or/and have 1-2 years experience from working with similar tasks within construction projects
• You with knowledge on drafting and managing project contracts and subcontracts
• Have a good knowledge in english, both written and spoken
• Have a driving license
To succed in this role we think you are responsible, problem-solving and structured.
It is meritorious if you have
• A good knowledge in Swedish as well
• Experience in participation in large-scale engineering/construction project, with steel structure factory construction project
• With working experience in large-scale engineering/construction projects, such as commercial negotiation, inquiry of proposals for construction material purchase and subcontracting works, contract management, commercial claims, etc
• Competent to file claims and counter-claims against Project Owner and subcontractors, including but not limited to the drafting of claim letters and the collection and preparation of related supporting documents
