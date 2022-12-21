Business Compliance; Export Control Manager
Come and join our team within the domain Export Control to enable and direct our business. As Export Control Manager at Business Area Surveillance, you will be part of the compliance function Business Compliance.
Within the function Business Compliance, we today host the following compliance areas:
* EC, Export Control
* FAR/DFARS, Defence Federal Acquisition Regulation, US
* E&C, Ethics and Compliance
* GDPR, General Data Protection Regulation
The function has sites in Järfälla, Huskvarna, Linköping and Gothenburg and the compliance function covers operations in Sweden, South Africa, Denmark, UAE and Finland. The function also has coordination within the compliance area towards our Operational Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia).
You will strengthen and be part of our Export Control team in Järfälla within the function Business Compliance
Your role
The role as Export Control Manager - is to ensure implementation of applicable laws and corporate legal/commercial directives and decisions by directing and supporting the Business Units within the Business Area Surveillance. The Export Control Manager work consists of, but is not limited to, application of different types of authorizations reporting, monitoring compliance, and signing legally binding statement and undertakings within the area of export control and generally secure adherence of applicable laws and regulations within export control.
Within this role, you will work closely with the Business Units and functions such as project management, development, sourcing, production and shipping. You will be monitoring them so that they have:
* Well-adapted, efficient and competent organizations to secure compliance
* Well-adapted support systems and routines to manage export control issues to secure compliance
* Adequate training in export control
Your profile
Ideally, you have some years of experience and a record of accomplishment within the discipline of Export Control in a company managing complex system solutions.
Your skills and experience:
* The ability to represent the function internally and externally
* Be able to understand Saab's and the Business Area's strategies and policies and act in accordance with those directions and intentions.
* Strong ability to drive through directions and policies.
* Highly developed problem solving skills and ability to develop quick, effective, and reasonable courses of action
* Self-motivated with the ability to motivate others.
Self-confident and able to perform training and guide- and support people within export control. Education, training and counselling are essential parts of the work tasks and we therefore put a lot of emphasis on personal characteristics.
Required skills
* Communication skills in English, verbal and written
* Certificate from the course "Certified Export Control Manager" is meriting, however the successful candidate will undergo training and become certified
The ideal candidate would have
* Some years of working experience from General Industry in roles within R&D, engineering, sourcing, production or compliance
* Good understanding of Saab and its products, organization and ways of working
* Good understanding of Export Control, Production & Supply Chain
* Understanding of the GMS processes within Saab: Win Business, Execute Business and Manage Project or similar from outside Saab
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
If you are interested in this position we would like you to send us your application with a CV and an application letter where you describe why you are interested in this position and why you believe you are a suitable candidate for the position.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people. Ersättning
