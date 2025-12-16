Business Assistant
2025-12-16
Bank of China Limited is one of the biggest and most internationalized banks in China. Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch was established in Sweden 2012. It is the first Chinese-funded Bank officially registered in Sweden and doing business in the Nordic area. We now plan to recruit Business Assistant /Officer in Business Management Department in the Stockholm Branch.
Job Description
Procurement & Supplier Support
• Support procurement initiation and implementation, including preparation of requests, coordination with suppliers, and documentation submission in line with internal policies.
• Maintain accurate procurement and purchasing records.
• Handle reimbursement and expense submissions for purchases made
• Assist with ongoing supplier and contract management, including data maintenance in internal systems.
• Support required supplier screenings and prepare regular or ad-hoc data and reports as requested by Head Office or Parent Bank.
Office Operations & General Support
• Coordinate employee travel arrangements and related logistics in accordance with branch policies and cost guidelines.
• Support daily office operations, including facilities coordination and general administrative tasks.
• Assist with internal activities and corporate events that promote employee engagement and a positive workplace culture.
• Provide other general and ad-hoc support to the Executive Office as required.
Documentation & Records Administration
• Support basic documentation management, including handling incoming and outgoing correspondence and maintaining proper filing and record-keeping.
• Assist with archive registration, sorting, storage, and annual inventory under the guidance of the manager.
Basic Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Information Technology, or other relevant disciplines.
• 1-2 years of relevant experience in operations, administration, procurement, office management, or a similar role.
• Experience working in an international or multicultural environment; knowledge of Chinese/Asian culture is considered an advantage.
• Fluent in written and spoken English; proficiency in Chinese and/or Swedish is a plus.
• An IT-related background, enabling the candidate to support IT-related matters and provide backup coverage for the IT Manager when needed, is considered a strong advantage.
Personal Competencies
You are well-organized, detail-oriented, and able to manage multiple tasks. You demonstrate good communication and teamwork skills, maintain a positive and proactive attitude, and can work effectively in a dynamic work environment.
Application
Since the selection and interviewing is ongoing; please submit your Cover letter and CV in English as soon as possible to e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
All applications will be kept confidential. If you have questions about the position please contact Shelly Zhu via e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15
