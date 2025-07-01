Business Area Controller - Newbie
2025-07-01
Welcome to workdays filled with development, creativity, and fantastic colleagues! Are you driven, commercial and business-oriented? Ready for a dynamic role with significant responsibility and daily challenges? Apply today for the position of Business Area Controller at Newbie!
What We Offer: As a Business Area Controller at Newbie, you will play a key role in shaping and driving strategic and financial goals for the business area. You will collaborate closely with the Newbie controller team and the management of the Business Area to develop comprehensive plans and strategies based on target group and customer insights. You will play a crucial role in planning and following up on growth and profitability, ensuring that Newbie achieves expected results.
Your Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the Business & Finance controller and management of the Business Area to set and align strategies and goals with Newbie's overall objectives, both short and long term.
- Ensure and evaluate strategies and goals pre-season and in-season, providing data-driven analysis and information for strategic decision-making within the business area.
- Develop and implement pricing, volume, and article width strategies, ensuring relevant sales and stock levels pre-season and in-season.
- Proactively identify and implement improvements or new business opportunities to drive efficiency and profitability within the business area.
- As an informal leader; lead, motivate, and develop the assortment- and controlling team, while continuously analyzing and improving work processes and efficiency.
Why Join Us? This is a position with a large amount of responsibility, daily challenges, and the possibility to influence your own work. We value collaboration, innovation, and a positive work environment where you can thrive and make a real impact.
If you are ready to take the next step in your career, apply now to become our next Business Area Controller at Newbie!
We seek you who have a master's degree in economics or similar. You have previous experience as a Business Controller, preferably within retail.
To be successful in this role, you should possess strong analytical skills, excellent communication abilities, and a collaborative spirit with a business-oriented mindset. You should be adaptable and capable of assessing business risks and opportunities both holistically and in detail. We value a data-driven and system-oriented approach, ensuring our strategies are backed by solid insights and efficient processes. Advanced Excel skills are essential, and fluency in English, both written and spoken, is a must.
Furthermore, you are someone who takes initiative and get things done. We believe you enjoy keeping busy and working at a high tempo. As we are on a transformational journey it is important that you enjoy thinking in new ways and working with continuous improvements, while motivating and supporting your team and colleagues around you.
And of course, you have a big interest in fashion and recognise yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful! We believe you are Inclusive, you share your knowledge with your colleagues and are always easy to approach. You are Courageous, open to change and strive for clarity. And we also believe you are Joyful, passionate and inspiring.
Are you interested?
This is a temporary position, approx 1 year, placed at our head office in Mölndal. Start August 2025.
Please note: Due to vacation period, there might be a delay in feedback regarding your application.
Kappahl Group wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment, where the majority of the working time will be in the office. This means you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
Kappahl Group celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply by attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest - please do not wait to send us your application!
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Contact information
If you have questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Charlotta Andréas, hiring manager, charlotta.andreas@kappahl.com
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
